Tupelo Honey plans to open in Gainesville. Here’s what we know

Self-described as a revival of Southern food and tradition, Tupelo Honey offers scratch-made breakfast, lunch and supper dishes that “invite you to put on your Sunday’s best and gather around the table for gracious and delicious Southern food,” according to its website.

Signature favorites include honey-dusted fried chicken, mac and cheese waffles with Asheville hot fried chicken, shrimp and grits and flavored mimosas.

Tupelo Honey has been in business since 2000, and operates nearly 30 locations across the United States.