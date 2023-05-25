Tupelo Honey plans to open in Gainesville. Here’s what we know

Gainesville’s Southern dining options are apparently growing.
Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar recently announced plans to relocate from Sandy Springs to Gainesville in 2024.
Self-described as a revival of Southern food and tradition, Tupelo Honey offers scratch-made breakfast, lunch and supper dishes that “invite you to put on your Sunday’s best and gather around the table for gracious and delicious Southern food,” according to its website.
Signature favorites include honey-dusted fried chicken, mac and cheese waffles with Asheville hot fried chicken, shrimp and grits and flavored mimosas.
Tupelo Honey has been in business since 2000, and operates nearly 30 locations across the United States.
The eatery’s last day of business in Sandy Springs was May 22, according to Christin Prince, senior vice president of marketing.
“We thank the Sandy Springs community for its support over the past several years and look forward to offering you and new Gainesville friends the southern hospitality we’re known for,” Prince wrote in an email. “Our team members have been offered relocation opportunities and we are immensely grateful for their hospitality Sandy Springs has come to expect from us.”
Prince said she could not immediately disclose the restaurant’s location when reached for comment.