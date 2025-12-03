Looking to warm up? Here are 5 holiday drinks from Hall County coffee shops Boarding Pass Coffee General Manager Delaney Claycomb drawing Christmas tree latte art over a Candy Cane Lane latte. This drink is a unique take on the traditional peppermint mocha with a thicker, richer mix of white and dark chocolate. - photo by Adriana Cascio With temperatures dropping and the holidays just around the corner, Hall County’s local baristas are serving festive special menu items to keep the community warm.