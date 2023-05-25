Kitchen Inspections: May 18-24

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
May 24
El Sombrero #9
Location: 601 S. Enota Drive, Gainesville
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Violations: Improper cold holding temperatures; cleanliness of nonfood-contact surfaces;
Chattahoochee Country Club
Location: 3000 Club Drive, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Violations: Unapproved thawing methods
North Georgia Works
Location: 1255 Vine St., Gainesville
Score: 89, Grade: B
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Violations: Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food-contact surfaces and equipment; improper date marking and disposition for food safety; improper installation of plumbing and backflow devices; improper disposal of garbage/refuse; improper garbage/refuse facilities maintenance; improper installation, maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities
May 23
Taqueria Las Palmas #2
Location: 1276 Industrial Blvd., Suite 1B, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Violations: Inadequate prevention of contamination during food preparation, storage and display
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Gainesville
Location: 1189 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Violations: Inadequate handwashing facilities supplied and accessible
El Tepache Mexican Grill
Location: 1210 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite F, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Violations: Inadequate manual and mechanical warewashing equipment
El Campesino Mexican Restaurant
Location: 150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Suite B12, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Violations: Improper cooling methods, inadequate equipment for temperature control
May 22
Camp Hope
Location: 7011 Pony Lake Road, Dahlonega
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
May 19
Danny’s Donuts #2
Location: 975 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 19, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Paradise Beach Cantina - Juke and Jive
Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Violations: Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food-contact surfaces and equipment; improper installation, maintenance and cleanliness of warewashing facilities
May 18
Chick-fil-A #3548
Location: 805 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Kentucky Fried Chicken #10
Location: 1904 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Violations: Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food-contact surfaces and equipment; improper installation, maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities; improper disposal of garbage/refuse
Great American Grill
Location: 1735 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 88, Grade: B
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Violations: Improper cold holding temperatures; inadequate prevention of contamination during food preparation, storage and display
Shogun Japanese Steak House
Location: 5855 Spout Springs Road, Suite A401, Flowery Branch
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Violations: Improper installation, maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities
Culver’s
Location: 1260 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush