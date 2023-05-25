By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: May 18-24
10282022 TAQUERIA 8.jpg

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).

Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. 

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

May 24

El Sombrero #9

Location: 601 S. Enota Drive, Gainesville

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Violations: Improper cold holding temperatures; cleanliness of nonfood-contact surfaces;

Chattahoochee Country Club

Location: 3000 Club Drive, Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Violations: Unapproved thawing methods

North Georgia Works

Location: 1255 Vine St., Gainesville

Score: 89, Grade: B

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Violations: Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food-contact surfaces and equipment; improper date marking and disposition for food safety; improper installation of plumbing and backflow devices; improper disposal of garbage/refuse; improper garbage/refuse facilities maintenance; improper installation, maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities

May 23

Taqueria Las Palmas #2

Location: 1276 Industrial Blvd., Suite 1B, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Violations: Inadequate prevention of contamination during food preparation, storage and display

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Gainesville

Location: 1189 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Violations: Inadequate handwashing facilities supplied and accessible

El Tepache Mexican Grill

Location: 1210 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite F, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Violations: Inadequate manual and mechanical warewashing equipment

El Campesino Mexican Restaurant

Location: 150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Suite B12, Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Violations: Improper cooling methods, inadequate equipment for temperature control

May 22

Camp Hope

Location: 7011 Pony Lake Road, Dahlonega

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

May 19

Danny’s Donuts #2

Location: 975 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 19, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Paradise Beach Cantina - Juke and Jive

Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Violations: Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food-contact surfaces and equipment; improper installation, maintenance and cleanliness of warewashing facilities

May 18

Chick-fil-A #3548

Location: 805 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Kentucky Fried Chicken #10

Location: 1904 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Violations: Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food-contact surfaces and equipment; improper installation, maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities; improper disposal of garbage/refuse

Great American Grill

Location: 1735 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 88, Grade: B

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Violations: Improper cold holding temperatures; inadequate prevention of contamination during food preparation, storage and display

Shogun Japanese Steak House

Location: 5855 Spout Springs Road, Suite A401, Flowery Branch

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Violations: Improper installation, maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities

Culver’s

Location: 1260 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush