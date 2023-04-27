Kitchen Inspections: April 20-26

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
April 26
Krystal
Location: 1002 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Chicopee Woods Elementary School
Location: 2029 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
2 Dog Restaurant
Location: 317 Spring St. SE, Gainesville
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Ninja Steak House
Location: 5753 Old Winder Hwy., Braselton
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Lakes at Gainesville
Location: 2435 Limestone Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 92, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Jersey Mike’s Subs #5084
Location: 5748 Old Winder Highway, Suite 200, Braselton
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Guatemala Nutrition
Location: 526 Pearl Nix Parkway, Suite 108, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Poor Richard’s
Location: 1702 Park Hill Drive, Gainesville
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
April 25
El Taco Veloz #3
Location: 950 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 88, Grade: B
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Tadmore Elementary School
Location: 3278 Gillsville Highway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Recess Southern Gastro-pub
Location: 118 Bradford St., Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Jimmy John’s
Location: 333 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Zaxby’s #68401
Location: 1977 Textile Way, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Texas Roadhouse
Location: 895 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
985 Nutrition
Location: 3640 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 140, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
April 24
Longhorn Steakhouse #5054
Location: 1709 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 88, Grade: B
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Waffle House #1865
Location: 5536 McEver Road, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Gardens of Gainesville
Location: 3315 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Fieldale Murrayville Cafeteria
Location: 5163 Thompson Bridge Road, Murrayville
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Homerun Nutrition
Location: 5458 McEver Road, Suite C-2, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
The Chattahoochee Grill
Location: 301 Tommy Aaron Drive, Gainesville
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Nutrition 400
Location: 227 Atlanta Highway, Suite 400, Gainesville
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Big Daddy’s Honky Tonk
Location: 212 Spring St. SW, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
April 21
Best Western Plus Lake Lanier/Gainesville
Location: 4535 Oakwood Road, Oakwood
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Sugar Hill Elementary School
Location: 3259 Athens Highway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
J. Buffalo Wings
Location: 3418 Mundy Mill Road, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Sonny’s BBQ @ Road Atlanta
Location: 5300 Winder Highway, Braselton
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Sliced
Location: 990 Riverside Drive, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Tino’s Tex Mex Cantina
Location: 400 E.E. Butler Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
McElveen’s Pharmacy
Location: 1294 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite A, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
April 20
Friendship Elementary School
Location: 4450 Friendship Road, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Captain D’s
Location: 3522 Thurmon Tanner Parkway, Oakwood
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Dunkin’ #358579
Location: 4803 Golden Parkway, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Smoothie King #791
Location: 890 Dawsonville Highway, Suite E, Gainesville
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Willowwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation
Location: 4595 Cantrell Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Jersey Mike’s Subs #5063
Location: 1134 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 200, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Los Arcos Bar and Grill
Location: 6031 Main St., Lula
Score: 81, Grade: BInspector: Kierstan Green