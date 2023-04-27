By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: April 20-26
The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).

Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. 

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

April 26

Krystal

Location: 1002 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Chicopee Woods Elementary School

Location: 2029 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

2 Dog Restaurant

Location: 317 Spring St. SE, Gainesville

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Ninja Steak House

Location: 5753 Old Winder Hwy., Braselton

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Lakes at Gainesville

Location: 2435 Limestone Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 92, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Jersey Mike’s Subs #5084

Location: 5748 Old Winder Highway, Suite 200, Braselton

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Guatemala Nutrition

Location: 526 Pearl Nix Parkway, Suite 108, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Poor Richard’s

Location: 1702 Park Hill Drive, Gainesville

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

April 25

El Taco Veloz #3

Location: 950 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 88, Grade: B

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Tadmore Elementary School

Location: 3278 Gillsville Highway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Recess Southern Gastro-pub

Location: 118 Bradford St., Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Jimmy John’s

Location: 333 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Zaxby’s #68401

Location: 1977 Textile Way, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Texas Roadhouse

Location: 895 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

985 Nutrition

Location: 3640 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 140, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

April 24

Longhorn Steakhouse #5054

Location: 1709 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 88, Grade: B

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Waffle House #1865

Location: 5536 McEver Road, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Gardens of Gainesville

Location: 3315 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Fieldale Murrayville Cafeteria

Location: 5163 Thompson Bridge Road, Murrayville

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Homerun Nutrition

Location: 5458 McEver Road, Suite C-2, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

The Chattahoochee Grill

Location: 301 Tommy Aaron Drive, Gainesville

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Nutrition 400

Location: 227 Atlanta Highway, Suite 400, Gainesville

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Big Daddy’s Honky Tonk

Location: 212 Spring St. SW, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

April 21

Best Western Plus Lake Lanier/Gainesville

Location: 4535 Oakwood Road, Oakwood

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Sugar Hill Elementary School

Location: 3259 Athens Highway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

J. Buffalo Wings

Location: 3418 Mundy Mill Road, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Sonny’s BBQ @ Road Atlanta

Location: 5300 Winder Highway, Braselton

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Sliced

Location: 990 Riverside Drive, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Tino’s Tex Mex Cantina

Location: 400 E.E. Butler Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

McElveen’s Pharmacy

Location: 1294 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite A, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

April 20

Friendship Elementary School

Location: 4450 Friendship Road, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Captain D’s

Location: 3522 Thurmon Tanner Parkway, Oakwood

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Dunkin’ #358579

Location: 4803 Golden Parkway, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Smoothie King #791

Location: 890 Dawsonville Highway, Suite E, Gainesville

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Willowwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Location: 4595 Cantrell Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Jersey Mike’s Subs #5063

Location: 1134 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 200, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Los Arcos Bar and Grill

Location: 6031 Main St., Lula

Score: 81, Grade: B

Inspector: Kierstan Green