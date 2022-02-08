7 places to wine and dine this Valentine’s Day

Luna’s Restaurant

More than just dinner, Luna’s Restaurant is offering couples a casual fine dining experience complete with live music and a special three-course menu for Valentine’s Day. Secure a table by calling 770-531-0848.

The Valentine’s course is $65 per person and features unique, high-quality items. The first course includes a sautéed escargot served in garlic butter, while the second course includes items like an 8-ounce filet mignon topped with brie, roasted fingerling potatoes and sautéed baby carrots and zucchini.

Then there’s course three: an assorted dessert platter with sweets like chocolate-dipped strawberries and English trifle. Couples will dine while listening to Dwight Carder perform classic rock and country songs in Luna’s piano lounge.

Scott’s Downtown

If you’re just interested in dinner, consider Scott’s Downtown. The casual fine dining establishment is offering a special five-course prix fixe menu on Saturday, Feb. 12 and on Valentine’s Day.

The menu is soon to be revealed, but the restaurant specializes in seafood, salads, chops and steaks. The restaurant also has a special bar and lounge menu with burgers, tacos and sandwiches.

The Saturday and Monday night dinners are available by reservation only, which can be made online at scottsdowntown.com or by phone at 770-536-1111.

Antebellum Restaurant

A two-time Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurant in America winner ranked by OpenTable, Antebellum offers a contemporary Valentine’s Day dinner with both their regular seasonal menu and several special items yet to be announced.

Although currently fully booked for Valentine’s Day, couples are still encouraged to call 770-965-8100 to be placed on a waiting list in case of cancellations. Reservations can also be made online.

The Valentine’s Day items — an appetizer, entrée, and dessert — will be served on Feb. 11, Feb. 12 and Feb. 14.

Flourish Taproom

Closer to Braselton than Gainesville or Flowery Branch? Flourish Taproom is selling tickets to a full-scale Valentine’s date night complete with dinner, live music, stand-up comedy and swing dancing. Tickets are $100 per couple and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

Dinner starts at 7 p.m. with pork tamale bites, chile rubbed pork loin, scalloped potatoes, chipotle glazed green beans and, for dessert, tres leches cake.

The light-hearted evening will draw to a close around 8:30 p.m.

Cocktail attire is required.

Montaluce Winery

Montaluce Winery and Restaurant has been a Valentine’s Day staple for those willing to travel to Dahlonega. This year, the business is hosting a series of wine hikes throughout Valentine’s Day weekend.

A trained outdoor staff member will guide couples on a 1.8-mile hike along Montaluce’s own nature trailers, headwaters, and vineyards. The experience will last approximately two hours, so guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and clothing.

Couples can schedule their hike for 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. Feb. 11 through Feb. 14 at exploretock.com/montaluce.

Chattahoochee Grill

Chattahoochee Grill is offering a cheaper Valentine’s dining option with a $45 per person prefix menu on Feb. 14. The four-course meal gives customers their choice of salad, appetizer, entrée, and dessert.

There are two items to choose from in each section; guests can order items like chopped wedge salad, prime rib, spinach and artichoke dip and lavender crème brulee. Wine pairing is also available.

The grill is seating couples by reservations only on Valentine’s Day. Couples can book a table by calling 770-532-1173.

Downtown Drafts

Share the love with your significant other and those in need by visiting Downtown Drafts on Valentine’s Day. The craft beer and wine café is hosting a special blood drive, and those who donate will receive a $20 e-gift card, a free Downtown Drafts T-shirt, and special Valentine’s Day treats.