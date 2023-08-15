Here’s how many meals the Empty Bowl Luncheon plans to provide to North Georgians in need Hand painted bowls are chose by visitors Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center during the 22nd annual Georgia Food Bank Empty Bowl Luncheon raising money to fight hunger. The event raises enough to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to those struggling with hunger in Hall, Lumpkin, Union, Forsyth, and Dawson counties. - photo by Scott Rogers With nearly 1,000 empty bowls, an area nonprofit hopes to serve more than 2 million meals to North Georgians experiencing food insecurity.