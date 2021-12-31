Column: North Georgia’s gold rush days spurred a rush toward stagecoach travel

Mining wasn’t the only profitable enterprise during the gold rush days in Lumpkin County.

As word spread about the discovery of gold, prospectors from all over the country began to rush into the region. Many came on their own transportation, usually wagons, buggies or by horseback.

The fastest mode of travel from long distances, however, was by stagecoach. Several stage lines popped up during the period in the 1830s. Alvin E. Whitten started one from Salem, North Carolina, to the Cherokee Gold Mining area in Lumpkin County. Gainesville was an important stop. The stagecoach would leave Pendleton, South Carolina, on Monday mornings and reach Gainesville on Tuesday nights. These trips were on unpaved, often muddy, rutty roads. That trip today would take about an hour and a half by car.

Athens Stage Line ran to Auraria, a mining village, three times a week, Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The stage also served Gainesville, Augusta, Milledgeville, Pendleton, South Carolina, and Carnesville.

John C. Calhoun, who served as vice president of the United States and in the cabinet of other presidents, probably was a regular rider to Lumpkin County’s gold region. He bought the mining property where Hall Countian Benjamin Parks is said to have stubbed his toe on a gold nugget while hunting deer in 1832 and setting off the gold rush.

Calhoun was such a hero to many Southerners that a group of Hall Countians invited him to celebrate the Fourth of July with them in Gainesville. He was in Lumpkin County about that time in 1833, but politely turned them down with a long letter praising them for supporting him and his causes. Those issuing the invitation were Thomas Holland, J.W. Jones, N.W. Townsend, George Hawpe, Thomas Byrd, Joseph Cain, Moren Moore, Richard Banks and David Neal.

A healthy place

Flowery Branch was the healthiest place in Georgia, according to a Gainesville Eagle article in 1898. “Being only five years old and but one death having occurred in town in that time; the population is 300 … The Chattahoochee River flows gently along within three miles of the place, from which we obtain some fine fish; all the corn-buyers know this is the place to get corn; we have a fine limestone spring, so pure that the sick receive a new lease of life from its use; there are in the place eight dry goods stores, two saloons, one shoe shop, two good physicians, an excellent school; two churches … And now I do think those sickly people who are looking out for a place of health, would do well to come here and procure a healthy home.”

Slaveholders

At the beginning of the Civil War, there were 93 slaveholders with five or more slaves in Hall County. The largest slaveholder at that time was Elizabeth Clark, the woman who operated a ferry and later a toll bridge across the Chattahoochee River. Today’s road and bridge across Lake Lanier are named for William Clark, a Revolutionary War veteran. Elizabeth was his daughter-in-law, and she and her sons built the covered toll bridge.

Her husband, Sevier, built a home on the site, but it burned. In its place was built with slave labor a brick house that still stands adjacent to the Olympic Rowing site and is one of the oldest houses in the county.

Denominational humor

Baptists and Methodists have poked fun at each other for generations.

For example, this item from the Baptist Banner, published in Cumming in 1880:

A Methodist minister was appointed chaplain to preach to the penitentiary convicts.

Taking a walk through the enclosure soon after arrival, he was accosted by one of the inmates.

“This is the Rev. Mr. Brantley, is it not?”

“Yes, sir, that is my name.”

“Sent here to preach to us, I suppose.”

“Yes, sir, that is my object here.”

“I also learn that you are a Methodist?”

“I am.”

“Mighty glad of it, sir, for we are mostly all Methodists here.”

A novel sermon

From the Gainesville Eagle, 1876: “The pastor will preach a sermon Sunday at the Baptist Church on ‘The Danger of Novel Reading.’ The subject at night will be ‘Good Angels.’”

