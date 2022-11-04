Column: Goat Rock gets a permanent home

Elections aren’t as fun as they used to be.



Why can’t they be like the time the winner of a Gainesville City Council seat was carried in a chair on his supporters’ shoulders to his home on Green Street after the ballots were counted?

Why can’t they be like the time the loser pushed the winner around Gainesville’s downtown square in a wheelbarrow the morning after the election?

Why can’t the winner have his shirttail cut off after all the votes were in?

Why can’t we have somebody like the late Jake Tolbert light-heartedly ribbing the losers, including himself, by loading up his mythical bus with election runners-up and taking them to the mythical Goat Rock?

No, many elections these days are contrary, negative and mean-spirited with opposite sides looking at each other as enemies instead of the loyal opposition as it was back in the day.

Jake’s Goat Rock was a moving target, sometimes around Klondike in south Hall County, other times near Little Giant grocery store near Chicopee or where Chicopee Woods Golf Course is today.

Jake would be proud to know that Goat Rock has a permanent location today: on the Highlands to Islands Trail in Chicopee Village at A Avenue and First Street.

A marker appropriately mounted on a rock, courtesy of the Hall County Commission, will be unveiled at 1 p.m. on Election Day — next Tuesday, Nov. 8. The public is invited, especially those who might have lost elections in the past and have wandered around in search of Tolbert’s Goat Rock.

Publicist Sammy Smith had the idea for the monument and has coordinated the project.

Robin Kemp, a retired Gainesville policeman, remembers Jake running a country store called “Goat Rock” off Atlanta Highway. The stretch of road in front of the store was known as “Goat Rock Straights,” he said.

Jake Tolbert was a colorful political figure, almost a permanent resident around Hall County Courthouse. His granddaughter, Tanya Gilmer, said of fun-loving “Pop,” as he was called by his grandchildren, “I will always remember him in his comfy recliner after eating a Sunday lunch … watching the ball game and spitting into his tobacco spit can. He would entertain us with his jokes, magic tricks and stories. We all miss him very much and are grateful for this remembrance of him. He was proud of the Goat Rock.”

Jake cut a record with former WGGA radio personality A.O. “Red” Healan, discussing politics and Goat Rock. He poked fun at politicians and disparaged new-fangled voting machines, which had just been introduced before he died in 1981. “They look more like a slot machine,” he said on the recording. “But I sure didn’t hit the jackpot. I got more out of a bubble gum machine.”

One of Tolbert’s opponents in a Justice of Peace election was Doc Tankersley. It was when Jake lost to Tankersley that he first announced he would be visiting Goat Rock with other election losers. Later, Jake proclaimed he was mayor of Goat Rock, by virtue of his having visited there so many times.

Tankersley’s daughter, Rhonda Brown, said, “My father’s life reminds me of ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ — we had people come to our house in the middle of the night to get married. He was passionate about helping people.”

Jake might well have been a character on “Andy Griffith,” the long-running television comedy about a sheriff and his cohorts in the small town of Mayberry.

On one of his last visits to Goat Rock before he died, Jake said, “I was hoping I wouldn’t have to go anymore … but I’ll dance every set.”

Surely Jake is dancing today knowing that he and his beloved Goat Rock aren’t forgotten. While elections are a serious business, a little dose of Jake would go a long way in this hyper-political environment.

Johnny Vardeman is retired editor of The Times. His column publishes weekly.