All the local trivia you can handle while you're stuck at home, Hall County

Trivia games have become more popular as the pandemic has forced many out of jobs and spending more time in their homes.

Here’s a trivia game you can use in all the spare time you may have, but you’ll have to wait until next week to get the answers:

Before Lake Lanier rose in the 1950s, there was another lake fed by the Chattahoochee River. What was its name, who was it named for, and exactly where was it located?

The big holly tree at the intersection of E.E. Butler Parkway and Green Street is known as “the Rotary Tree” because Gainesville Rotary Club for years has strung lights on it for Christmas. But whom was the tree originally planted and dedicated to?

Name three locations Sears has been in Gainesville?

Three hotels were operating in downtown Gainesville in the 1950s. Name them.

For whom was Habersham County named?

For whom was Lumpkin County named?

What is the name of the Lumpkin County community where the gold rush was concentrated at one time?

What and where was Gainesville’s first radio station?

What newspaper was the predecessor of The Times?

SunTrust’s main office, now Truist Bank, is located between E.E. Butler Parkway and Green Street in Gainesville. What two banks once occupied the same site?

What grocery store shared that same site in the 1980s?

On what street was the original Boys’ Club in Hall County?

What was Gainesville’s Civic Center originally designed for?

In the 1950s, three movie theaters operated in downtown Gainesville: The Royal, the Ritz and the State. A fourth theater was on what was known as Athens Street. Name it.

What were the names of the two Hall County drive-in theaters?

Name two hosiery mills that once operated in Gainesville.

What Gainesvillian won the Masters Golf Tournament in what year?

What was the original location of the Chattahoochee Golf Course?

What unusual monument stands in downtown Cornelia?

Name the railroad that once carried passengers and freight to and from Gainesville and Helen or Robertstown?

What was the name of the restaurant on Cleveland Road in Gainesville that once featured a wild animal outside in a cage?

What was the original name of the University of North Georgia, and what year was it established?

In what North Georgia county does the Appalachian Trail begin?

Confederate Gen. James Longstreet lived in Gainesville after the Civil War. What connection does he have to White County?

What role did the site of Redwine United Methodist Church in south Hall County play in the Civil War?

First National Bank in Gainesville was acquired by Regions Bank when its main offices were at the corner of Green and Washington streets. What were First National’s other Hall County locations?

Before Gainesville’s First Baptist Church on Green Street moved to its present location, where was its location, and why did it move?

Lumpkin County claims the first discovery of gold in the South, but another North Georgia county discovered gold about the same time. Which one?

How did Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport in Gainesville play a part in World War II?

What two Gainesville High School graduates of the same year went on to play football in college and the National Football League?

Name a 1949 Gainesville High School graduate who also played college and professional sports?

Name two other Hall Countians who had successful professional baseball careers.

Who was the woman who founded the Industrial School to train workers for local industry?

What was the name of the predecessor bank of Bank of America in Gainesville, and what was its first location?

Look for answers to these questions in next week’s column.

Johnny Vardeman is retired editor of The Times. He can be reached at 2183 Pine Tree Circle NE, Gainesville, Ga. 30501; 770-532-2326; johnny.peggy@gmail.com.