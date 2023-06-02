Public records reveal details about why Chestatee High girls wrestling team was stripped of state title

Georgia high schoolers need 23 credits to graduate — this student had dual enrolled in college courses in the fall and accumulated a total of 25.5 credits, according to open records obtained by The Times.

The problem was that she wasn’t taking enough per-semester credit hours in the spring, records show.

The Georgia High Schools Association, the state’s primary sanctioning body for high school athletics, says students must take 2.5 credit hours (i.e., five regular high school classes) per semester to be eligible. This student, whose name was redacted under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, was taking 1.5 credit hours.

It was a historic day for Chestatee when they won in February in Macon.

The Lady War Eagles captured an individual state championship in the 155-pound weight class and four other top-four finishes to become the first girls all-classification state team champion officially recognized by the GHSA.

Two months later on April 13, Assistant Principal Matt Stowers self-reported that a student-athlete did not carry enough credit hours, per GHSA rules.

Based on the athlete’s total number of credit hours, Stowers explained in his letter to GHSA, officials initially believed she was eligible. But they “discovered that this student had a ‘gap’ in her schedule where spring dual enrollment courses should have been,” he wrote.

“Chestatee High School is self-reporting this error to the GHSA,” he wrote. “As we do this, we ask that you keep in mind that this student is, and had been, a student in ‘good standing.’ She is on track to graduate. We fully believe had she known that this decision to not register would disqualify her from participating in athletics, she would have sought guidance from CHS about adding the appropriate time on her schedule. As we all navigate through the many new trends in education, including dual enrollment, we will continuously seek ways to support our students who may not know the ramifications of their academic decisions.”

Carror Wright, GHSA’s associate director for compliance, was apparently unmoved. He ordered the team to return its trophies, imposed a $500 fine, barred the student from varsity competition for a year and placed the program on “Severe Warning Status” for a year.

Wright did not respond to multiple requests for comment over email or phone.

Lewis appealed the decision in a letter to GHSA, calling it “inconsistent” with other decisions rendered for past violations.

For example, he wrote, a wrestler at North Hall High was found to be ineligible after winning in the semifinals of a tournament in 2021. The athlete’s points were removed and he was barred from advancing to the finals, but the team was allowed to continue and ended up placing third, he wrote.

“We are asking that the GHSA follow precedent and remove the points scored by the ineligible wrestler and recalculate the team score,” Lewis wrote. “This is fair and consistent. In doing so, we believe the Chestatee High School Girls wrestling program will have enough points to earn and retain its Traditional State Championship.”

GHSA denied the appeal on May 3 in a hand-written note on its original sanctions letter but did not provide a reason.

“Obviously we are disappointed in the GHSA’s ruling on our appeal,” Lewis said in a statement to The Times. “We felt we had a case for not having the state team title stripped away, based on precedent. Unfortunately, they didn’t see it that way and we have to live with it, learn from it and move on. I hate it for everyone involved — the ineligible athlete, the team, the school and the Chestatee community.”



