North Hall's easy-going Hunter Adams displays 'relentless' mindset on the wrestling mat as he chases back-to-back state titles

Hunter Adams is extremely grateful.



Even though wrestling is an individual sport, the jovial senior is very appreciative of having a large circle of people pulling in the same direction during his prolific career at North Hall High.

And there’s still one more match to go — one of the most important.

Starting Thursday, the defending Class 3A state champion at 182 pounds will look to round out his career with another title in Macon.

And Adams, who has an easy-going personality, knows better than anyone that he couldn’t make it to this stage of success alone.

“I have so much respect for everyone who got me to where I’m at today,” said Adams, who is already signed to wrestle at Appalachian State next year.

Since taking up the sport in about fourth grade with the Junior Trojans Program, Adams immediately felt at home.

Now, the All-American wrestler is trying to return the favor as he serves as a positive role model for the sport in the community.

North Hall’s wrestling program has turned out 15 individual state champions.

And Adams is looking to become the fourth Trojans wrestler to win it all at state twice, their coach Wesley Adams said.

This season, Adams has posted a remarkable 40-2 record, 35 of those wins by pin.

Both losses were against other All-American wrestlers.

One trait that sets Adams apart, North Hall’s coach said, is his senior leader’s ‘relentless’ approach in matches.

“Hunter gets his hands on the other kids early (in the match),” the Trojans’ coach said. “He’s aggressive and capitalizes on mistakes by the other guy.”