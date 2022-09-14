Volleyball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff sweeps in region tri-match

Cherokee Bluff dropped the second set in each match, but still managed a sweep against North Hall and Chestatee in Region 8-4A play Tuesday.
Against North Hall, the Hall County champions won 25-17, 21-25, 15-8.
Then against Chestatee, Cherokee Bluff won 27-25, 14-25, 15-9.
GAINESVILLE SPLITS REGION TRI-MATCH: The Lady Red Elephants opened the day by beating Apalachee 25-14, 25-23 on Tuesday. In the second match, Gainesville lost to Habersham Central 21-25, 25-15, 15-11.
Up next, Gainesville faces North Forsyth on Tuesday.
