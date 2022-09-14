By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Volleyball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff sweeps in region tri-match
volleyball

Cherokee Bluff dropped the second set in each match, but still managed a sweep against North Hall and Chestatee in Region 8-4A play Tuesday. 

Against North Hall, the Hall County champions won 25-17, 21-25, 15-8. 

Then against Chestatee, Cherokee Bluff won 27-25, 14-25, 15-9.

GAINESVILLE SPLITS REGION TRI-MATCH: The Lady Red Elephants opened the day by beating Apalachee 25-14, 25-23 on Tuesday. In the second match, Gainesville lost to Habersham Central 21-25, 25-15, 15-11. 

Up next, Gainesville faces North Forsyth on Tuesday. 

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.

Friends to Follow social media