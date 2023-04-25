Soccer scoreboard: Lakeview boys battle past Loganville Christian

Lakeview Academy's Mario Patino scored twice in a 3-1 win against Loganville Christian on Monday. Also scoring for the Lions (10-4-1, 7-0 league play), Thomas Berry found the back of the net on a penalty kick.
Liam Weidner and Heath Booker each contributed assists on goals by Patino.
Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Loganville Christian at 7 p.m. Friday.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 8, LOGANVILLE CHRISTIAN 3: Sadie Leek found the back of the net four times for the Lady Lions on Monday. Annie Nivens chipped in three goals for Lakeview Academy.
Also with a big game, Addi Graham had five assists for the Lady Lions.
