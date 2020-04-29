Winding road filled with obstacles has carried this West Hall High graduate to a spot with the Atlanta Falcons

Hunter Atkinson had to pave his own path to the NFL. Nothing about it was a linear four-year college experience.



The road for this West Hall High graduate to the pros took lots of twists and turns leading up to April 25 when he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons.

Fans will probably be quick to notice in the training camp program that this nearly 300-pound offensive tackle is from the same small town where the franchise is based and holds practice in Flowery Branch. It’s a drive he’s made many times and said it takes three minutes from his family’s home to the Falcons headquarters in South Hall.

However, the obstacles he overcame to make it to the league are just as important to know as the Falcons’ geographic proximity to where he grew up.

Growing up attending Falcons practices during the hottest days of summer, he thought it would always be neat to be one of the guys on the field.

Now, it’s going to be reality.

“It’s really amazing to know I’m signed to play with the Atlanta Falcons,” said Atkinson. “It’s something I’ve dreamed about all my life.”

Atkinson, 24, crossed the finish line of his remarkable college career at Georgia State, starting in 49 straight games, which tied a school record. He helped pave the way up front for its explosive offensive in 2019 that tallied more than 5,800 yards.

Atkinson’s appeal to NFL scouts is that he’s a big player who is light on his feet. Tony Lotti, who was his coach at West Hall in 2012 and 2013, said there’s a good chance that the naturally talented lineman can earn a roster spot with Atlanta.

“I think his best football is still in front of him,” said Lotti, who coached the Spartans from 2012-17.

Atkinson is guaranteed to have life experiences unique to any other player in training camp with the Falcons. He spent a year climbing power lines to pay the bills in 2015 before deciding to take a chance as a walk-on at Georgia State.

Despite signing with the University of Georgia in 2014, he left after one season, due to what Lotti called ‘family adversity.’ Once Atkinson left the Bulldogs program he was forced to grow a thick skin. He was a target of malicious online rumors, falsely speculating why he left the school, his former coach said.

That experience didn’t make Atkinson bitter or diminish his love of being on the gridiron.

After opting to attend Georgia State as a walk-on in the fall of 2015, Atkinson played tight end in practice that season for the Panthers.

Coaches made the fateful decision to move Atkinson to left tackle. He played at about 250 pounds in high school and was 295 in 2019.

The conversations leading up to the draft gave Atkinson a good feeling that the Falcons were going to be a viable free-agent option. His first call to say he’d signed with Atlanta was Lotti, who is going into his third year at Apalachee.

“It’s hard to put into words how happy I am for Hunter,” Lotti said Wednesday. “His story is fantastic.

“If you’re a Falcons fan, how could you not cheer for him?”

Atkinson was contemplating giving up football to focus on basketball when Lotti took over a struggling Spartans program in 2012. A chat with the always-personable coach after playing in a basketball game gave Atkinson the feeling that things were going to be different.

After starting high school shuffling around on the offensive line, Atkinson embraced the new coach and flourished at tight end.

Playing Dawson County in his final regular season game, Atkinson provided one of the most memorable moment, late in the fourth quarter. Lining up in the wildcat formation, he took the shotgun snap from center and shook off a handful of tacklers for an 8-year gain to secure the win and West Hall’s first playoff berth in 12 seasons.

“It was pure joy for our program,” Lotti said.

Then in the first round of the playoffs, the Spartans came close to upsetting a heavily favored Cartersville.

In 2014, Atkinson planned up to the last minute on signing with Cincinnati. However, the night before signing day, Lotti got a call from then Georgia assistant coach Mike Bobo, saying there was a scholarship available for Atkinson.

At that time, Atkinson was playing hoops at Buford. Lotti got in his car and hurried down to its gym to give Hunter’s mother, Mary, the good news.

Atkinson decided to say yes to Georgia, but was told by his coach to call Cincinnati coaches to give his decision, certainly a difficult task for a teenage boy.

“I remember I didn’t sleep at all that night,” Lotti said.

The following day, Atkinson signed during a ceremony with family and friends at the school. This was back in the days when the only football signing day each year was the first Wednesday in February.

That last-minute change in where to play college football was just one of the many twists to his journey but certainly not the last.

However, it got Atkinson to where he is today.

“It’s a reminder for kids out there to dream big,” said Atkinson.