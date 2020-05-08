Seniors 2020: Gainesville's Calkins was a valued talent in volleyball. However, her accomplishments were much more diverse.

Camille Calkins will always remember the play that set off a huge celebration in the 2019 Area 8-6A volleyball tournament.

Everything felt like it was in slow motion for the 6-foot-tall senior middle hitter for Gainesville. The Lady Red Elephants were facing match point against Habersham Central in the quarterfinal round.

The entire crowd was on the edge of their seats to see who could close it out.



Well, it was Calkins with a powerful spike that hit the floor on the other side of the net, that then bounced about 25-feet in the air to settle the match, according to her coach Randall Roys.

“That’s a play I think about a lot,” said Calkins, who is also a gifted student.

The serve from Habersham Central went to the back line for Gainesville, which was sent to the setter, Camille Holcomb.

The timing from Calkins was impeccable. As soon as the touch by the setter was made, Calkins was already in the air and put so much force on the right-handed spike, leaving no chance to keep the point alive.

It was communication between veteran Lady Red Elephants players without having to say a word.

And for Gainesville, the win was especially meaningful after losing both times to Habersham Central in the regular season.

“Everything on that play went perfect,” said Calkins, who is also an active volunteer with multiple organizations in the community. “Everyone was so excited and jumping around afterward and celebrating.”

The 2016-19 seasons she was part of the program were all successful, producing four playoff appearances, two Hall County championships and one Area championship.

However, athletic success was just one part of what made her a special student.

She plans to graduate with a 4.1 GPA after taking three AP courses as a senior, and ranks No. 8 out of 525 seniors, she said. Her success will take her to study at Wake Forest University in the fall and plans to pursue a degree with a focus in non-profit management, which is a direct result of the time Calkins put into giving her time to help with projects through Northeast Georgia Medial Center.

She also devoted time to working with the Gainesville Housing authority (where her mother, Maria, is resident services coordinator), The Boys and Girls Clubs of Lanier at Melrose, and Good News Clinics, among other organizations.

Quite a busy schedule for one young woman. However, it fits with her extroverted personality and eagerness to serve.

Calkins wants to follow in the footsteps of her mother, who holds a master’s degree of business administration with a concentration in nonprofit management.

Her volleyball career never suffered from a big chunk of time doing other things. She was quickly plugged into the starting lineup as a freshman and blossomed into being one of three seniors who guided the program in 2019. Calkins’ career stats include 350 kills and 214 blocks, according to Roys.

“Camille always exemplified what it means to be a great student-athlete,” Roys said.

To make it all work, she had to be diligent about not wasting time. During a day-long tournament once with Gainesville, she would retreat to the bleachers and find a spot with less distractions to focus on studying for her AP statistics course.

She admits after a day of non-stop playing and studying that she was exhausted by the final match.

Calkins was always respected on campus by fellow students and teachers. She was a model student and had a good rapport with teachers, Roys said. And as a member of the Student Government, she was always eager to step in and serve. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays she would be selling pizza to raise funds after school.

There were also time Calkins would step in and work the concession stand at wrestling meets.

And there’s no telling how many other acts of kindness she did on campus without drawing any attention to herself.

“If anyone needed help, she was always there to help,” Roys said. “She doesn’t do it for the glory.”

Being an extrovert also helps Calkins jump into projects without having to be asked.

“She’s never met a stranger,” Roys added.

Calkins really gravitated to pursuing a degree in non-profit management from an experience in a Summer Immersion program in the summer of 2018 at Wake Forest.

There, she worked trying to advertise the products for Resilience Gives, a company that makes creative socks with fun designs for cancer patients, primarily children.

The athletic volleyball talent inside will forego playing at the next level. Her pursuits in volunteer work and academics are her priority.

However, it was a fun ride being a Red Elephants standout.

Calkins said she always wanted to play libero, but that was no longer the best fit after a big growth spurt in middle school.

Roys said Calkins took to her new position well. She always enjoyed the responsibility of keeping everyone on the same page on the front line. However, she also liked to get on the back line, when she could.

However, after a strong sophomore season, Calkins realized the move to the middle hitter was best for the Lady Red Elephants.

“I grew to love it,” she said.

Now, she plans to pursue college classes with the same vigor from her time at Gainesville and for a very successful Lady Red Elephants volleyball program.

“She’ll always be a Red Elephant,” Roys said.