Seniors 2020: This Gainesville senior was falling through the cracks. Wrestling helped him graduate.

Leandro Chavez is very candid about his troubled past. It’s made him the young man he is today.



Most of his time at Gainesville High was marred with academic problems and brushes with the law.

Frankly, he didn’t think there was a future for him. Unfortunately, that’s the thinking of many young people who don’t see a way out.

But this is a story with a happy ending.

And a lot of that has to do with taking part in wrestling his senior year, where he won 40 matches in the 132-pound class and claimed the championship in Region 8-6A.

Chavez was a workhorse when it was time for matches, sometimes going 5-0 over the course of a weekend tournament. He also won all four matches during the region championship. In 2020, the Red Elephants went to the state duals and won their first match.

“Wrestling was a great experience,” said Chavez, who was not academically eligible to wrestle his junior year.

There, he flourished with an upbeat attitude that Red Elephants coach Roberto Rivera saw blossom in the wrestling room. Chavez was so eager for better competition that he wouldn’t hesitate going on the mat to grapple bigger kids. Chavez even joked about going against the heavyweight for the Red Elephants, which Rivera didn’t allow to take place.

“Leandro was a team leader for us,” Rivera said. “And I think wrestling gave him a lot of discipline.”

However the accomplished wrestler’s biggest accomplishment is being on track to earn his high school diploma later this month.

It’s been a road with too many twists and turns to accurately count. However, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m happy with how everything has turned out,” Chavez stated. “I’m a believer that everything happens for a reason."

Chavez is considering joining the Army after graduation, a feat he didn’t think was possible his junior year as he had mounting courses he had to retake.

Chavez is a kid with a big personality and wants to be around people. He also had a work ethic most people his age don’t have, working sometimes two jobs while also going to school.

As a sophomore, he joked about falling asleep during a tournament on a Saturday morning, shortly after pulling a shift working into the early hours of the morning washing dishes at 37 Main in Gainesville.

At a young age, he had too many irons in the fire. It was his academics that suffered.

Each of his first two years, he failed a course that he was able to make up during the summer.

Then the summer after his sophomore year, Leandro’s father was deported to Mexico. It was a crushing blow. All of a sudden, Chavez was the man of the house with a little sister to look after, too.

That’s a lot of pressure for any person, especially someone who has struggled academically.

He took on the added pressure of working more to help with family finances. All of that year he worked as many hours as possible at Popeyes. At other times, he held jobs at Best Linen Services, Texas Roadhouse and J&J Foods.

Chavez has always looked out for others.

However, when his junior year started it soon turned into a powder keg. Chavez developed a bad habit of not going to school early in the year. He was arrested the night of homecoming and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Then twice over the next year he was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

His classwork? He failed three courses that set him back big if he hoped to graduate with his class.

But there was a come-to-Jesus moment for him.

It came in the form of a friend imploring him not to give up. She said he was smart enough to do it but just had to apply himself.

“At that point, I decided I was just going to have to drink a lot of coffee and just have a good laugh,” Chavez said. “If I could make it through this, then nothing can stop me.”

Slowly, Leandro chipped away at what looked like insurmountable odds. There was no time for wrestling as his junior year was dedicated to getting his life back on track.

However, he had a big piece of motivation back in his life when his father returned on Nov. 24, 2018. Chavez completed all his conditions of probation in 2019.

The family’s anchor was back in the house and immediately went back to work to provide for the family.

Leandro’s biggest nemesis in school was literature, but he buckled down and passed. Then he took Algebra II after school.

With academics looking promising, Chavez heard that a new coach was coming to Gainesville for wrestling in the 2019-20 season. Rivera had a mountain of a task, trying to rebuild a program from the bottom.

However, Chavez was on board right away.

Chavez was first one in the door for practice. If he had to miss a day in the practice room, Chavez made sure to inform his coach beforehand so there was no misunderstanding.

It didn’t take long for the Red Elephants to respect Chavez’s dedication and appreciated his upbeat spirit.

“Leandro always made sure the team was loose and ready to do its best,” Rivera said.

Now, his story serves as an inspiration for anyone who is close to falling through the cracks.

There’s always hope.