An inspiration to everyone: North Hall senior locks up scholarship to study neuroscience, compete in adaptive sports at University of Arizona

Jon Trawick’s life journey is one that’s just taken another remarkable turn.

The academically-gifted North Hall High senior who has battled physical disabilities since he was born prematurely, in Kazakhstan, has never let even the most overwhelming obstacles get in his way.

In fact, he’s used it as a pathway to becoming a better person, while also inspiring others.

Only a few short weeks ago, Trawick secured a generous merit-scholarship package that will cover almost all of his costs to attend the University of Arizona, where he’ll study neuroscience, while also taking part in its para swimming team and wheelchair basketball programs, all part of its robust adaptive-sports programs at the school with almost 45,000 students in Tucson, Ariz.

Trawick visited the campus 2,000 miles from home on Jan. 25 with his parents and saw how it was made easily accessible for athletes with physical limitations.

For Trawick, one of the selling points for the University of Arizona is that it has a disability resource center that covers all the areas of need for students with physical limitations.

“I love and adore Arizona, especially the campus,” Trawick said.

On Friday morning, Trawick will see his hard work come to fruition at North Hall with a signing ceremony to Arizona.

In addition, Trawick has been nominated for the Positive Athlete Georgia Award, which “is a recognition program that celebrates high character, high school student athletes and coaches who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person,” according to its website.

Trawick is especially appreciative of the opportunities that Trojans swim coaches Peter Doig and Amanda Hanic, who is also his healthcare sciences instructor, did to make this opportunity possible. He first joined the swim team at North Hall in seventh grade, just trying to do his best to compete with his peers.

“John is an inspiration to me, not just because he has worked to overcome a disability, but he does it with a smile on his face, and works as hard, if not harder, than any other swimmer on my team,” Doig wrote in a letter on Trawick’s behalf to the University of Arizona.