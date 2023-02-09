An inspiration to everyone: North Hall senior locks up scholarship to study neuroscience, compete in adaptive sports at University of Arizona

Jon Trawick’s life journey is one that’s just taken another remarkable turn.
The academically-gifted North Hall High senior who has battled physical disabilities since he was born prematurely, in Kazakhstan, has never let even the most overwhelming obstacles get in his way.
In fact, he’s used it as a pathway to becoming a better person, while also inspiring others.
Only a few short weeks ago, Trawick secured a generous merit-scholarship package that will cover almost all of his costs to attend the University of Arizona, where he’ll study neuroscience, while also taking part in its para swimming team and wheelchair basketball programs, all part of its robust adaptive-sports programs at the school with almost 45,000 students in Tucson, Ariz.
Trawick visited the campus 2,000 miles from home on Jan. 25 with his parents and saw how it was made easily accessible for athletes with physical limitations.
For Trawick, one of the selling points for the University of Arizona is that it has a disability resource center that covers all the areas of need for students with physical limitations.
“I love and adore Arizona, especially the campus,” Trawick said.
On Friday morning, Trawick will see his hard work come to fruition at North Hall with a signing ceremony to Arizona.
In addition, Trawick has been nominated for the Positive Athlete Georgia Award, which “is a recognition program that celebrates high character, high school student athletes and coaches who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person,” according to its website.
Trawick is especially appreciative of the opportunities that Trojans swim coaches Peter Doig and Amanda Hanic, who is also his healthcare sciences instructor, did to make this opportunity possible. He first joined the swim team at North Hall in seventh grade, just trying to do his best to compete with his peers.
“John is an inspiration to me, not just because he has worked to overcome a disability, but he does it with a smile on his face, and works as hard, if not harder, than any other swimmer on my team,” Doig wrote in a letter on Trawick’s behalf to the University of Arizona.
While his mother, Holly, is having to adjust to the thought of sending her son across the country for college, she knows he’ll be in great hands and get a top-notch education as he prepares for medical school.
Both Holly and Jon light up when talking about how Arizona’s campus, which is easy to navigate for students with disabilities, will make pursuing his two passions — sports and science — a reality.
Jon said that Arizona’s campus is built around, ‘universal accessibility.’
During the process of learning about schools with athletic programs for athletes with disabilities, Holly said the family was encouraged to look at as many schools as possible, which is when they stumbled onto the opportunities at Arizona. Getting accepted as a student was the easy part for Trawick, who has a 4.46 GPA and is in the top 10 percent of his senior class. Trawick got an official acceptance to the neuroscience program at Arizona on Dec. 15, he said.
A quick online search opened the family’s eyes to what Arizona had to offer.
While other schools were cumbersome for students with physical disabilities to navigate, Arizona’s campus is geared toward having everyone on a level playing field.
“Arizona was never on our radar, but it quickly became No. 1,” Holly said.
“When I went to other schools, I didn’t see many disabled students,” Jon said. “But when we went to Arizona, I saw 20 or 25 students who were in a wheelchair.”
Trawick would eventually like to qualify for the Paralympics, which is a long way from where he started life.
Trawick was born at 25 weeks gestation and weighed less than a pound, his mother said, with magnified physical difficulties from not receiving proper medical attention and nutritional care in an orphanage.
However, Holly and Josh Trawick, of Gainesville, met the young boy who would require years of attention to properly address all of his medical conditions.
And, with time, Jon has thrived and found sports to be a wonderful outlet.
Even the blazing-hot climate near Phoenix — with summer high temperatures at or above 100 degrees every day — doesn’t deter Trawick from attending Arizona.
In fact, it’s a bonus.
“Jon really enjoys the warm weather,” his mother said. “When it’s cold, it’s more painful for his back and his joints hurt more.”
For the remainder of the school year, Trawick is getting some practical experience in the medical field, interning with surgeons, doctors and medical assistants at the Longstreet Clinic, in Gainesville.
Once he is done with school at 1:45 p.m. in the afternoon, Holly drives her son to Gainesville, where he acquires real-world knowledge of what it’s like to be behind the scenes in the medical profession and working with patients.