High school football: Johnson hires Hephzibah's Harrell as new coach

Johnson High athletic director Tony Wagner announced Friday that it has hired William Harrell as its new football coach. The Knights’ new coach comes from Hephzibah High, where he compiled a 22-29 mark with back-to-back postseason appearances during his five-year stint as coach for the Rebels.

“I am honored and excited to be named the new varsity head football coach at Johnson High,” Harrell said. “Special thanks to (assistant principal) Johnathan Edwards for giving me this dream opportunity of being able to be near my hometown of Atlanta, and a special thank you to Tony Wagner for his communication throughout the process.

“I am excited to meet the players, coaches, parents, faculty, staff, alumni, stakeholders, media and community.”

“Coach Harrell is a man of high character, a proven program builder, and an excellent teacher of the game,” Edwards stated. “He has high expectations for everyone who is a part of the program, and we are very excited to have him lead Johnson Knight football.”

In 2019, Johnson went 4-6 under Stan Luttrell, who left after one season to take the job at Hebron Christian.