By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school football: Cherokee Bluff remains unbeaten with 52-0 win against Georgia Military College
09052020 FOOTBALL 1.jpg
Cherokee Bluff's Shad Dabney scores a touchdown Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, during the Bears win over Johnson High at Cherokee Bluff High. - photo by Scott Rogers

Jaylon Justice had a 30-yard touchdown catch from Sebastian Irons as Cherokee Bluff moved to 3-0 with a 52-0 win against Georgia Military College on Friday in Milledgeville. Senior Shad Dabney had a 51-yard punt return for a score for the Bears. Eric Gohman had a punt block that he recovered and took in for a touchdown, while Jamir Tolbert had a 20-yard interception return for a score off of a batted pass by Eli Little. 

Georgia Military College had negative-22 yards of offense. 

Up next, Cherokee Bluff hosts Lakeside-Atlanta on Friday in Flowery Branch. 

Regional events