High school football: Cherokee Bluff remains unbeaten with 52-0 win against Georgia Military College

Jaylon Justice had a 30-yard touchdown catch from Sebastian Irons as Cherokee Bluff moved to 3-0 with a 52-0 win against Georgia Military College on Friday in Milledgeville. Senior Shad Dabney had a 51-yard punt return for a score for the Bears. Eric Gohman had a punt block that he recovered and took in for a touchdown, while Jamir Tolbert had a 20-yard interception return for a score off of a batted pass by Eli Little.
Georgia Military College had negative-22 yards of offense.
Up next, Cherokee Bluff hosts Lakeside-Atlanta on Friday in Flowery Branch.