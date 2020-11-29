High school football: Big first half sends Flowery Branch to 40-7 win against Luella to open Class 4A playoffs

When Flowery Branch came away with two points on the first play of game, coach Ben Hall felt it could be a sign of good things to come against Luella in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs Saturday in Flowery Branch. On the game’s first snap, Luella’s center sent the ball over the quarterback’s head and the Falcons recovered it for a safety in the end zone.

“I couldn’t really see what was happen, but when I saw what it was, I said ‘I’ll take that,” Hall said. “It kind of snowballed from there.”

After that it was smooth sailing for the fifth ranked Falcons.

Maddux Trujillo nailed a 28-yard field goal on Flowery Branch’s first drive and it scored five touchdowns before halftime, making it a running clock in the second half and a dominating 40-7 win for the Falcons (9-2).

With the win, Flowery Branch will face top-ranked Marist (9-0), which won against Central-Carroll in the first round Saturday.

For Flowery Branch, the postseason opener was a direct result of the mastery by quarterback David Renard, who ran for a 12-yard score in the second quarter. He also threw three touchdown passes.

Jaizen Ellingham scored first for Flowery Branch on a 24-yard run in the first quarter, making it 12-0 early in the game.

The most impressive play was late in the second quarter when freshman Camo Campbell went up for a 50-50 ball at the 2, tipped it forward and came down with the ball in the end zone for the fifth and final touchdown for the Falcons.

“That was a great play for Camo, who had one similar to that last week against East Hall,” Hall said.

Sal Sengson also had a long touchdown catch for Flowery Branch in the second quarter, and another grab early that went for about 40 yards that took three defenders to bring the Falcons’ tight end to the ground.

Leading 40-0 near the end of the first half, Trujillo had a touchdown-saving tackle against the Lions deep in Flowery Branch territory.