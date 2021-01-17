High school basketball: Kriews, Locke pace Flowery Branch girls in 48-33 win

The Flowery Branch girls jumped to a sizeable early lead and never let go in a 48-33 win against North Hall on Saturday. Shaina Kriews had 19 points for the Lady Falcons (6-10), while Ashlee Locke scored 16 points.
Flowery Branch led 12-5 after the first period, 10 points at halftime and 18 points after three quarters.
For North Hall, Rylee McCall had 18 points.
EAST HALL GIRLS 75, WALNUT GROVE 47: Callie Dale scored a game-high 26 points for the Lady Vikings (11-4) on Saturday. Alexis Burce scored 21 for East Hall, while Carly Campbell chipped in 13 points. Maleah Harrison added 12 points for the Lady Vikings.
Up next, East Hall hosts Cedar Shoals on Tuesday.
LOGANVILLE BOYS 65, JOHNSON 55: Wade Pearce knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 30 points for the Knights on Saturday. Jackson Vandiver finished with 14 points for Johnson.
Up next, Johnson hosts Walnut Grove at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
HABERSHAM CENTRAL GIRLS 83, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 47: Joelle Snyder had 28 points for the Lady Lions on Saturday. Also for Lakeview Academy, Ashlyn Henderson had 10 points and five rebounds.
Up next, Lakeview Academy faces Banks County at Athens Academy on Monday.
