High school golf: Gainesville boys, North Hall girls each place pair on All-State teams

Four golfers from high schools in Hall County, two each from Gainesville’s boys team and North Hall’s girls, were honored by the Georgia High School Golf Coaches association when it released its 2023 All-State teams Wednesday.
Henry Kopydlowski and Colin Henderson, who were a big part of the Red Elephants’ Hall County boys championship and state runner-up team, were each named to the First-Team in Class 6A, while MaKayla Jones and Lillie Mallis, who were instrumental in leading the Lady Trojans to the girls Hall County title and another top-five state finish, were both named to honorable mention in Class 4A.
Kopydlowski had a big sophomore season for Gainesville, including tying for fourth in the 2023 Hall County Championships and placing seventh in the Class 6A state tournament.
Henderson, a senior, placed third in this year’s county tournament and placed 15th at state this spring.
Jones, a junior, was runner-up in the county tournament and placed eighth individually in the Class 4A state tournament, which helped North Hall’s girls place fourth as a team this spring.
Mallis, a sophomore, was one spot behind Jones at the county tournament by placing third, and one spot ahead of her teammate with a seventh-place finish at state for the Lady Trojans in 2023.