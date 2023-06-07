High school football: Flowery Branch senior linebacker Cam Haynes leaning in to role as leader

Haynes was back at Flowery Branch by around 10 a.m. Tuesday, he said, after taking a 7 a.m. flight back from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.



Then, he had to get back to his family’s car and make the 60-mile drive back to Flowery Branch.

When Haynes told his teammates about his early-morning adventure, he said more than a few of his friends were surprised.

The reason for the short turnaround was that the camp he attended at Florida Atlantic went longer than expected Monday, resulting in his family missing their originally-scheduled flight back to Atlanta.

Still, they booked a flight for early Tuesday morning.

Then, Flowery Branch’s standout defender snapped back into action once his car arrived at the school.

For Haynes, the most important part of the this phase in the summer is getting instillation of defense in order before going into the 7-on-7 season.

“Cam has great perspective and he knows what’s on the line this season,” Tester said. “He knows that his time left in high school is limited.”

Haynes prides himself on being a physical linebacker who embraces getting to hit players on the opposing side of the ball.

“As a linebacker, I’m not codependent on anyone else,” Haynes said. “I’m in control of my own destiny.”

To this point, Haynes is already generating moderate interest from smaller Division-I programs.

The 6-foot-1, 215 pound linebacker knows that a strong senior season will only help to bolster his opportunities to play at the next level.

Still, he’s only going to focus on what he can control.

“I’ve worked hard on living in the moment, which for me, is relying on my faith,” Haynes said. “I have faith that whatever happens is going to happen.”

Making it even more enjoyable, for Haynes, is having a very close relationship with his coach, who has been there for all his ups and downs.

“I’m very close with coach Tester,” Haynes said. “I love the feedback he gives me and I know we can talk about anything.”

As a junior, Haynes was limited to playing in six games due to a pair of separate pulled hamstring injuries.

However, his junior did come with plenty of highlights.

Early in the season, Haynes pulled down a late fourth-quarter interception against Winder-Barrow, before the Falcons gave up the game-winning score.

Haynes also had a strong showing against St. Pius X early in the year, Tester said.

“Cam is a true middle linebacker, a very instinctive and physical player,” his coach said.

Despite the setbacks in 2022, Haynes got a good start with a strong sophomore campaign, which included a game with double-digit stops against Winder-Barrow.

Haynes’ high school career started by being ‘thrown into the fire’ right away as a freshman, which was a season-opening contest against Gainesville.

Even though the speed of the game took some time to get adjusted to, it was good to get varsity playing experience early in his career, Haynes said.

“It was exciting, but nerve-racking,” he said.

Now that he’s a senior, Haynes wants to be viewed as a leader for the Falcons.

Even with another offseason hamstring injury a few months ago, Haynes said he’s back to 100 percent and ready to go in 2023.

“It’s crazy to think that I’m a senior now,” Haynes said.



