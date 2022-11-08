Football: Lakeview Academy's Landon Hanes runs to the beat of his own drum

“He’s kind of (got) his own style,” Lakeview Academy coach Lee Shaw said. “He has a good jump cut, got good feet, good body lean. Very rarely does he go backwards. He’s going to fall forward most of the time when he’s running the ball.



“He’s more of a slasher. I mean, he’s not going to try to juke you. He’s a slashing-type running back, I think. He does a good job with ball security. He’s kind of (got) his own style. I wouldn’t call him a bruiser or a speedster. He’s just kind of that guy that just finds a way to gain yards. He just finds a way to get it done.”

That approach is one that has definitely worked for Hanes, who leads the Lions this season 844 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 80 carries, with a career-high 210 of those yards and four scores coming in last Friday’s 52-34 win over Loganville Christian.

It’s an approach that he didn’t necessarily set out to have, but one that has evolved over his career from youth football all the way to the high school level.

And it’s one that he says fits him perfectly.

“I’ve always been told that I’m (a) natural (runner),” Hanes said. “My vision for running is very good, I guess. I don’t really (pattern a running style after anyone). I’ve been playing since I was in first grade. I kind of just made my own style.

“I like running when (the linemen) and my quarterback give me a slow read because I like to look for that cutback sometimes. I like to stick my foot up and change direction. I like doing stuff like that. And I like sticking my foot in the ground and getting to the sideline horizontal and stuff like that.”

That he has been able to find different ways to contribute to the team’s cause comes as no surprise to Shaw.

Since he was a sophomore, Hanes has done a little bit of everything for the Lions, including averaging 10.6 per carry this season, along with contributing 52 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries as a linebacker on defense.

But while Hanes has put his own unique stamp on the running back position, Shaw says it’s the stamp he’s put on the Lakeview Academy program as a key figure in both of its first two postseason berths over the past three seasons that is more important.

“That first year I came in (2020), we had a good amount of seniors. I think it was 13 or 14 seniors, and we made the (GHSA state) playoffs, (had the) first winning season (since 2012), and Landon was instrumental in that as a sophomore.

“Last year, we had a difficult year. We had so many injuries, and Landon just kept on battling. He’s having a great senior year. … He wanted to be (back) in the playoffs super bad. He wanted to finish out his high school career being successful. He’s not a talker. He leads by his play. He’s just one of those kids that you want on your team.”

That team-first concept and desire to win has started to get him some looks from smaller college programs like NAIA-member Bluefield University in Virginia, plus some NCAA Division II and III programs.

But before he looks forward to the future, Hanes is keeping his focus on the present, and specifically, Friday’s playoff game.

Having already helped the Lions achieve one milestone by being part of the program’s first playoff team two years ago, he wants to reach another one by helping the team post the schools first postseason victory.

“It feels good,” Hanes said. “I was on the first team that ever went to the playoffs. Now, I think we can maybe win this (first-round) game this year. It feels good to make history, … and it would feel good to maybe make history twice. That’s a good opportunity.”

It’s an opportunity Shaw is pleased to see how much Hanes and the rest of the Lions have embraced.

And he is confident they will give their best effort to seize that opportunity, since they’ve done a good job of following Hanes’ lead.

“He’s just a ball player,” Shaw said. “I mean, the offensive line is better up front (this year). We’ve got some better guys on defense (around him), (but) he’s the catalyst of that football team.

“He plays hard, he practices hard. He just wants to win. He’s the team captain. I’m just super proud of what he’s accomplished.”

Friday’s playoff schedule

Class 6A

Gainesville vs. Sprayberry

GIAA playoffs

Lakeview Academy at Heritage School