Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Stripers biting best around ditches, creeks and river channels

Bass fishing remains good, especially for this time of summer.



The weekdays have fished better than the busy weekends, but the best time to go is when you get the time.

The hotter days, this week, seem to be affecting the anglers more than the fish.

The patterns remain the same, so if these reports sound like repeats that is just how it goes in summer.

The topwater action has been best first thing in the mornings, then again in the afternoons until the sun goes down.

We have been having the best luck with a Lanier Baits Jerk Shad or an Ima Skimmer over brush located on points and humps in 20-35 feet deep.

On some days, subsurface lures have been producing better than surface lures.

Spybaits, SPRO Little John DD’s, Lanier Baits Little Swimmers and Fruity Worms on a dropshot rig around brush and deeper docks have been our best producers.

If you want to escape the heat and boat traffic, get out after dark and fish a jig or a deep diving crank bait around offshore brush.

Striper fishing has been good.

Trolling and downs lines continue to produce.

The fish have been relating to ditch, creek and river channels.

Utilize and trust your electronics to show you where the fish are located.

Purchase several dozen herring and make sure you treat them with care.

Use oxygen and an air stone, along with chlorine-free ice and salt.

Be sure to carry extra ice as it will be hot out there this week.

Fish your live herring on downlines all day long.

Continue to use longer leaders and bigger weights.

The long leaders will help coax line-shy fish into biting. The heavier weights will help to get your herring down through the warmer surface layer of water, down into the cool water they prefer that is located below the thermocline at 25-30 feet deep.

Position your baits slightly above where you mark fish on your electronics.

Switch out your herring every 10 minutes.

Before you switch them out, drop them down below the fish.

Then power reel them as quickly as possible back up through the fish.

Spoons dropped down to the bottom and then reeled as quickly as possible to the surface will also cause a reaction strike from fish too.

Trolling has been working well.

Because the fish are deeper, a single large SPRO Buck Tail on 8 or 9 colors of lead core may work better than an Umbrella Rig because it is easier to get it to run deeper where the stripers are swimming in summer.

Brim and Crappie: The crappie continue to bite best after dark, but you can also catch them around deep brush early and later in the day. Fish small crappie minnows on light 2-4 pound Sunline Fluorocarbon.

After dark, continue fishing the bridges and lighted boat docks with live crappie minnows or native spot tail minnows,

The brim will still bite well around the banks.

You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.