Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Deep bass are your best bet this week

Lake Lanier’s water level is at 1,070.63 or .37 feet below the normal full pool of 1,071.



Look for this level to rise a little wit the rain inflow.

Main lake surface temperatures are in the low 50’s.

The main lake and lower lake creeks remain clear to slightly stained with some stained to muddy water in the backs from recent rains.

The upper lake creeks and rivers have ranged from slightly stained to very stained, with some muddy water inflow from rain.

The Chattahoochee River below Buford Dam is clear, but the rain inflow will cause some muddy water from the creeks that drain into the river.

Check generation schedules before heading out to the river below Buford Dam at 770-945-1466.

Bass fishing still rates from fair to good.

It has been tough for us recently.

The weather has still been up and down with some cold and warm fronts mixing things up.

We have had a little harder time patterning fish shallow, but there are some decent fish closer to the banks that are willing to eat a RkCrawler or a Cast Away Baits crank bait around rocky banks.

Also, try skipping a Lanier Baits Finesse Worm on a Gamakatsu Alien Head around deeper docks.

The deep-water bite seems to be working best for us.

We have been fishing off shore a little more this past week.

A lot of bass seem to be schooling out deeper in ditches from 35-65 feet of water.

These fish are following the baitfish, and the bait seems to be deep this week.

We have found massive schools of baitfish out deep with our electronics.

This type of fishing can be feast or famine.

Don’t spend too much time trying to get fish to bite.

Be willing to move.

The bass will be biting somewhere around you.

Deep-water baits require weight.

Fish a dropshot, rigged with a Lanier Baits Blue Lilly Worm and use a 1/4-ounce weight.

I use a Gamakatsu No. 1 Straight Shank Hook with one of the Lanier Baits Drop Shot Weights.

I rig it on 12-pound Sunline Braid with a 6-pound FC Fluorocarbon Leader.

This combination, along with my medium weight 7-feet, 2-inch Kissel Crafts Custom Rod allows me to really feel the bites down deep.

Other methods have worked better at times.

The Lanier Baits Damiki Rig can be deadly on deep fish.

A time-tested method on Lake Lanier in the winter has been to vertically fish a ‘Jig and Pig’ combo.

Try a Georgia Blade ½ -ounce Jig in black and blue or a greenish/orange crawfish color and jig these lures like a jigging spoon.

Or try the Shepoon or your favorite spoon and jig the areas where you locate fish and bait fish on your electronics.

We have found the occasional big fish schooling on the surface during sporadic feeding periods, so keep a SPRO McStick, Buck Tail Jig or even an A-Rig ready at all times to cast to fish that push bait into shallow water.

Striper fishing remains good.

It hasn’t been too hard to locate the best areas to fish.

Follow the birds and use your electronics to confirm the fish are present and to show how deep they are.

Loons and gulls will be in the same areas where the stripers are feeding.

Don’t make the same mistake that I see many boats make.

When the gulls are diving on bait, and then the loons surface, that is not a bad sign.

The stripers are still below the surface and the bait is present or the birds would not be around.

God provides us with many signs in life and the birds are a billboard saying ‘Fish Here!’

With a healthy population of baitfish Lake Lanier’s predator fish are feasting in the creeks and in the rivers.

A combination of troliing and live baits have been fooling some big fish this past week.

Stop at your local tackle and bait store and pick up several dozen blueback herring.

Try some medium-to-jumbo shiners too as they mimic the young gizzards and the larger shad.

If you can catch your own bait, you probably don’t have to travel too far to catch fish.

Start out trolling a Captain Mack’s Umbrella Rig or a Mini Mack’s Rig.

The fish are roaming around, chasing fish. This can be an excellent method to stay in the zone.

If you locate an area where they are feeding, then deploy your flat or down lines, based on where you see fish on your electronics.

Even though we have seen the baitfish deep, we have also seen fish on the surface that are crushing shad and herring so keep a SPRO Buck tail ready at all times.

Night fishing for bass has been just OK.

Striper fishing has been cold.

Crappie fishing has been good for those hardcore, deep water, jig shooting, perch jerkers who are willing to get out in the cold and rain to catch them.

There are several qualified guides who can put people on fish in the first few moths of the year.

Not me.

Find brush and bait located in the front of the pockets and in the creek narrows.

Crappie can be as deep as 35 feet and as shallow as 10 feet this week.

The clearer the water, the deeper the fish will be.

Brighter colored jigs and live minnows seem to be working best this week.

Better yet: hook a live crappie minnow on your jig to increase your chances.





