High school basketball: East Hall announces new girls basketball coach who has deep ties to Gainesville

Brad Cochran has always had a deep desire to be a high school basketball head coach in Hall County.

Now, he’s got his chance.

On Tuesday, Cochran was announced as the new girls basketball coach at East High, taking the position previously held by Justin Wheeler, who stepped down March 17 to focus on working as an assistant boys coach going forward.

The announcement was made in a press release from Hall County athletics director Stan Lewis.

The new Lady Vikings coach said he got a chance to meet with his new players earlier in the day and got a great response to his first introduction.

“When I spoke with the girls this morning, I asked ‘who’s excited about playing and they all said they were,’” said Cochran, who was coach of the Union County girls in 2022-23 and finished 14-11.