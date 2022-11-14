Five To Watch: Here's the top boys basketball players in Hall County for the coming season

With the high school basketball season having officially tipped off last Friday, teams in Hall County are just now getting a clearer look at how they and their individual players will react under game conditions.



As the individual storylines for player each team continue to develop, here are five local boys players who bear keeping a close eye on for the 2022-23 campaign.

1. Forward/Guard C.J. Agborsangaya, East Hall: The 6-4, 200-pound senior is coming off a strong junior season in which he averaged 14 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists per game, including earning Most Valuable Player honors in helping the Vikings to their first Lanierland tournament title in 12 years and being named honorable mention All-Region 8-4A.

Given his size, length, athleticism and shooting ability on the perimeter, Agborsangaya figures to be a big contributor on both ends of the floor, as well as inside and outside, for coach Joe Dix to have at his disposal in his return to East Hall.