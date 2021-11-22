Basketball scoreboard: Gainesville girls take down Stone Mountain

The Gainesville girls were propelled by a strong second quarter, outscoring Stone Mountain 17-3 in a 65-55 win against Stone Mountain on Saturday. Tied 9-9 after the first period, the Lady Red Elephants (2-1) spread the lead to 35-21 for halftime.
Keke Jones had a game-high 23 points for Gainesville, while Julia Payne added 10.
Up next, Gainesville faces Arabia Mountain at 7 p.m. Monday in the Mickey Long Classic.
FIDELES CHRISTIAN 38, LANIER CHRISTIAN GIRLS 31: Trailing by 14 late in the game, the Lady Lightning made a late charge. Ashley Avery finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, three steals and four blocked shots for Lanier Christian.
