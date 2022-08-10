Opinion: What kind of Democrat are you?

I was a Democrat when John F. Kennedy was president and Martin Luther King was alive. Kennedy summed up the Democrats of his day: “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” King’s dream is that people are judged by their character and not the color of their skin. I am a Kennedy and King Democrat. Political parties are not a sports team. The philosophy of today’s Democrat party has changed dramatically. I am not a “today’s Democrat”.



Sen Raphael Warnock and other Democrat leaders suggest that mass shootings will stop if they outlaw more guns. Many Democrats want to defund the police and elect DAs who “catch and release.” Today’s Democrats apparently think career criminals will play nice if we release them just one more time. A lot of first-time offenders have turned around. Our justice system needs reform but to release career criminals to prey on their victims again and again is hideous.

Today’s Democrats and their media promote BLM and Antifa despite the number of minority lives and businesses they destroyed. They show no concern for BLM and Antifa victims.

Most people praised the hero who with a pistol risked his life against a guy with a rifle to save other people. Today’s Democrats on “The View” criticized him because the mall has a rule that he cannot have a gun. A few more people dying does not seem to matter to them.

Today’s Democrats think an open border is great until it affects them. Border states have been overrun for months. After receiving 5,000 migrants, the Washington, DC mayor says they are near the tipping point. Border states have had several million migrants go through their states. That does not affect her or Warnock so that was OK to them.

Today’s Democrats tell little boys they can become girls if they take some pills and let them operate on them. It is hard to imagine anybody who has been a kid thinking a kid knows what they want to be the rest of their lives. Some so-called “professionals” give kids hormones and even surgery. That sounds like child abuse to me.

I have not even mentioned inflation and the economy.

I think the main question for Democrats is: Are you a Kennedy Democrat or one of “today’s Democrats?” They are not the same. Kennedy and King gave their lives to make the US better. They would be embarrassed at today’s Democratic party. Until the Democratic party is more like Kennedy’s, I will vote Republican. I hope you will consider doing the same.

Mike McConnell

Gainesville