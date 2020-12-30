Opinion: Republicans throwing away voters’ rights

When President Trump was impeached and the Republican Senate refused to remove him from office, we heard the repeated theme: “his actions do not warrant removal from office. If removed, it should be by general election.”



Fast forward to now and the majority of voters in this country chose to remove him from office. After his election loss, the president, with support of Republicans across the country, has tried to have votes discarded with baseless claims of fraud, illegal voting and wild conspiracy theories. The goal being to change results to his favor. With no evidence to show, those efforts have failed.

Now President Trump is showing complete willingness to destroy our democracy and simply declare himself president. Our Senators Loeffler and Perdue seem to be on board with his dictatorial ambitions. Both proudly say that they will continue to “fight” for Trump.

During this runoff election, we are inundated with ads stating that we need to vote for Loeffler and Perdue to “save us from the radical, liberal Democrats.”

Our state Republicans are scrambling to devise more ways to limit voting access and apparently believe that the citizens of this state are not qualified to elect the secretary of state. Loeffler and Perdue even went as far as to support an attempt by other states to have the election in their own state overturned.

I have always leaned toward voting Republican. In the 47 years I have been eligible to vote, I can still count on one hand the number of times I have voted other than Republican.

I can not now, in good conscience, vote for two people who would so casually throw away one of our fundamental rights. I am not so sure that it is the Democratic Party who we need protection from.

Jerry McCall

Gainesville