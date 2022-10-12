Opinion: Earth greening mitigates global warming

Editor’s note: This was submitted prior to The Times reducing the word limit for letters. It is the last that will publish at the old 500-word limit.



No, I’m not a climate denier, but something stinks. You’ve heard of vanishing rainforests, but what about “carbon dioxide fertilization?” NASA says the cooling effect from CO2 fertilization proved 25 times stronger than the warming effect of deforestation.

Because 1.4 billion cars belch carbon dioxide, atmospheric CO2 has climbed from 200 ppm a couple thousand years ago to 400 ppm today. As a result, the Goddard Institute says, “The average global temperature increased by 1.1° C since 1880.” Yikes, 1 degree? Climate change, once an important science, has morphed into a religious cult that is less than honest with the American people.

Wildfires, droughts and hurricanes are exploited, when even more extreme weather in our past is ignored. In 1540, Europe suffered a super-hot megadrought that killed a half-million people. Democrats claim, “Climate change is an existential threat!” The Constitution be damned, you must give up your rights, your norms and your money. Why? “Because the very survival of the planet is at stake!” Oh boy, another Biden gaffe.

Climate hysteria is based on a poorly educated public, bombarded with a “one-variable” climate model. Alarmists say as CO2 increases, global temperature will rise toward cataclysm. On the contrary, human life originated, evolved and adapted over 1 million years of Ice Ages and hot interglacial periods. That’s a fact!

An accurate model would include global tree count. You’ve likely heard, “As carbon increases, crops will be destroyed and people will starve.” Not! Plants inhale CO2 and exhale oxygen. Higher CO2 makes plants grow faster and the planet becomes greener. That’s why it’s called carbon dioxide fertilization. Carbon dioxide enhances photosynthesis and accelerates the growth of forests. More trees = less CO2. Less CO2 = global cooling.

A Princeton study reports, “formation of clouds over forested areas suggests that reforestation would likely be more effective at cooling Earth’s atmosphere than previously thought.” According to NASA, during the 35-year period through 2016, CO2 fertilization has grown new forests “twice the size of the continental U.S.” That’s 3.8 billion acres! An instant in global evolution and CO2 has increased the world’s tree count by 380 billion. That’s every human on Earth planting 49 trees. NOAA made this bombshell public, but where is the New York Times? While the EPA tries to outlaw carbon dioxide, CO2 fertilization is growing massive forests around the world. One would think taxpayers should know.

Studies led by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory show, “From 2002 to 2014 plants have gone into overdrive, pulling more and more CO2 out of the air.” Should this trend continue, Climate alarmists will be looking for work.

If climatologists want to argue CO2 fertilization will never cool the Earth, they need to quit spouting their old mantra: “Stop Global Warming. Plant a tree!” Hey, if you really want to cool the planet, take a long country drive. Trees will rustle their leaves in appreciation as they guzzle your fumes.

Steve Ward

Gainesville