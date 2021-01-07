Winter storm warning issued for Northeast Georgia Counties, including Dawson

Parts Northeast Georgia, including Dawson County, should expect snow and ice accumulations to end the week, according to a winter storm warning issued Thursday by the U.S. National Weather Service in Peachtree City.

Officials said snow accumulations of between two and four inches and light ice accumulations are expected in the mountains of northeast Georgia from 7 p.m. on Thursday evening through 7 p.m. on Friday.

Affected areas will likely include parts of Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Towns, Union and White Counties.

Accumulations are expected mainly at elevations above 1,500 feet, but winter storms and freezing temperatures could occur and impact travel during the storm at lower elevations, the warning notes. So residents in the affected areas should plan on encountering slippery road conditions if they venture out.

"Subfreezing temperatures following the storm on Friday night could cause slippery road conditions into the weekend," the warning said. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."

Dawson County residents are urged to visit the Facebook pages of the Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services and Dawson County Sheriff's Office for updates on the weather warning.

This story first appeared on the Dawson County News website.