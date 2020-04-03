Will hot weather help with coronavirus?

Although other viruses tend to become less common as the weather gets warmer, it is still unknown how warmer temperatures could affect the spread of the coronavirus.



“Some other viruses, like the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. “At this time, it is not known whether the spread of COVID-19 will decrease when weather becomes warmer.”

According to the CDC, “there is much more to learn about the transmissibility, severity, and other features associated with COVID-19 and investigations are ongoing.”