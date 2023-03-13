When you can expect freezing temperatures in Hall

Just when it seemed spring had slinked in early, a cold front is expected to push temperatures in Hall County below freezing. .

Vaughn Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a freeze warning is in effect in Gainesville and Hall County, where temperatures will dip into the lower 30s and upper 20s Monday and Tuesday.

Any outdoor plants that might be sensitive to cold weather should be brought inside or properly covered, Smith said, and outdoor pets also should be brought indoors during the overnight hours.

“We’ve got a freeze warning out tonight,” Smith said. “People who’ve already been doing some planting outside and have some sensitive plants out, or maybe pets outside, can bring them in or cover up their plants. This isn’t going to be a situation where temperatures are cold enough to burst pipes or anything like that.”

Smith said temperatures will begin to drop as the sun falls on Monday and Tuesday evening, dipping below freezing between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Daytime temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s throughout the week.

“It’s an overnight thing,” he said. “We (won’t) have any precipitation or anything like that. This is strictly for plants and animals.”

Nighttime temperatures for Wednesday in the Gainesville-area show a low of 33 degrees. Low temps are expected to stay in the mid-40s Thursday and Friday.