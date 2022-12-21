What to expect in Hall from possible record-breaking cold

Crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation will begin treating busy roads in Hall County Thursday as the area prepares for some of the coldest weather in years.

Crews will start to brine Interstate 985 and Ga. 365 with a wet-mixture solution to counter the possible formation of black ice as temperatures begin to drop later that night, said GDOT’s District Communications Officer Joe Schulman.

“Thursday night, we’ll switch to salting – hitting those spots that are the most likely to freeze…like bridges,” Schulman said. “Once it starts to dry Friday, we’ll be salting and just hitting any trouble spots that come up.”

Schulman urged drivers to stay home.

“We recommend that people stay off the roads,” he said. “If you don’t have to be out on the roads Thursday evening into Friday around lunchtime…if you do have to be on the roads, and you see our crews out there, make sure you give them enough room to work.”

GDOT will also close all express lanes at midnight Thursday and into Friday as officials continue to monitor the weather, reopening express lanes as the extreme cold relents.

Hall County officials say they’re keeping a close watch on the weather as it continues to develop, though “no pretreatment of roadways is planned” at this time.

“County departments are prepared to deal with any black ice that occurs and have equipment ready to respond to those areas as needed,” said Zachary Brackett, operations and special projects manager with Hall County Emergency Management. “These preparations have been made and any additional preparations will occur as soon as they are needed. Work to address icing will occur as soon as it is identified and located. Primary roads will be addressed first as needed to ensure the movement of public safety vehicles and the public.”

Brackett warned residents to prepare for potential power outages as strong winds come through north Georgia Friday and frigid temperatures last through the weekend. “The main threats that are forecast for this system are currently extremely cold temperatures and high winds that could cause power outages,” he said. “Wind speeds may limit the ability to restore power, and citizens should be prepared to shelter without power for an extended period of time through the weekend. Wind chill values will be at or below 0° for most of the weekend so care should be taken to limit time outside and wear appropriate clothing.”

In Gainesville, officials have not yet ordered pretreatment on city roads, though they also remain on standby in the event ice forms along the roadways.

“Public works staff has prepared the necessary response equipment and is continuing to monitor the weather situation in anticipation of any necessary activity,” Gainesville spokesperson Christina Santee said.

GDOT advises residents to call 911 and report fallen trees and downed power lines to authorities.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and some health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.

“It may be very hard to get the crews to fix a downed power outage until it’s safe to do so,” Kemp said.

Officials said north Georgia mountains could see snow on Thursday and that rain farther south could freeze on roads. Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing on Thursday and not rise above freezing until Monday in much of Georgia’s northern half.

“If you see a roadway that looks wet on Friday, assume that it’s frozen,” Georgia Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said in a news conference Wednesday with Kemp.

Workers will begin salting and brining 21,000 miles (34,000 kilometers) of state highways and interstates on Wednesday. Local roads may not be treated, though.

Kemp said he would declare a state of emergency, waiving daily limits on how long propane truck drivers can work. Propane heats both homes and chicken houses for Georgia’s nation-leading poultry industry.

State officials will open warming centers at 18 state parks. Many local governments are also opening warming centers.

James Stallings, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, urged people to make preparations to survive for 72 hours without power. He urged people to wrap outdoor pipes, leave indoor faucets dripping and open cabinets under sinks to warm pipes. He also warned people not to use grills, camp stoves or generators indoors, to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Stallings asked people traveling away from home during Christmas to make sure neighbors could access their homes in case pipes burst.





The Associated Press contributed to this article.