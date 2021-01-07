UNG’s Blue Ridge and Dahlonega campuses to close Friday in light of winter storm warning

University of North Georgia’s Blue Ridge and Dahlonega campuses will close on Friday, Jan. 8, in response to a winter storm warning in the region. The Gainesville campus will remain open.
UNG made the announcement early Thursday afternoon, explaining that high elevation areas of Northeast Georgia are expected to receive ice and snow accumulation starting Thursday night and leading into Friday.
“We will continue to monitor weather conditions and announce any further operational changes tomorrow morning via the UNG Alert system and the UNG website,” the release states. “Individuals should always use their best judgment about traveling depending upon road conditions in their area.”
Students will still be able to access the university’s services and offices online for the closed campuses.