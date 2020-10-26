Tropical Storm Zeta expected to bring heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding and strong winds to Hall this week

Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Hall County Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.



Kyle Thiem, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office, said around 2-3 inches of rain is forecasted with the potential for flash flooding.

Earlier this October, several roads in Hall experienced damage from rain associated with Hurricane Delta, including Mud Creek Road at Mud Creek and Persimmon Tree Road near Ga. Highway 52. Portions of five roads — Bald Eagle Trail, B Clark Road, Hensley Road, Forrester Road and Webb Girth Road — are still closed for repairs.

Casey Ramsey, director of the Hall County Emergency Management Agency, told The Times in a previous article that around 30 homes in Hall were damaged by the Oct. 10-11 storm, most of those occurring in the McConnell Drive area of Gainesville.

Ramsey said although the forecasted rainfall is lower than last time — which reached 8-10 inches in some areas of Hall — his team is preparing for flash flooding and strong winds.