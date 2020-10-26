Tropical Storm Zeta expected to bring heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding and strong winds to Hall this week

Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Hall County Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Kyle Thiem, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office, said around 2-3 inches of rain is forecasted with the potential for flash flooding.
Earlier this October, several roads in Hall experienced damage from rain associated with Hurricane Delta, including Mud Creek Road at Mud Creek and Persimmon Tree Road near Ga. Highway 52. Portions of five roads — Bald Eagle Trail, B Clark Road, Hensley Road, Forrester Road and Webb Girth Road — are still closed for repairs.
Casey Ramsey, director of the Hall County Emergency Management Agency, told The Times in a previous article that around 30 homes in Hall were damaged by the Oct. 10-11 storm, most of those occurring in the McConnell Drive area of Gainesville.
Ramsey said although the forecasted rainfall is lower than last time — which reached 8-10 inches in some areas of Hall — his team is preparing for flash flooding and strong winds.
“We’re going to be experiencing a lot higher wind values than last time,” Ramsey said. “Some of the forecasted wind gusts are 40-45 miles per hour. That’s concerning for us, especially if we have a lot of rainfall.”
Ramsey said road maintenance staff have already visited the mobile home parks around McConnell Drive and Highland Terrace — which were flooded during the storm earlier this month — to help prepare them for another wave of rainfall.
“We’re checking things to make sure the water is flowing properly and doing routine preventative maintenance,” Ramsey said.
While the county’s emergency management agency keeps a close eye on the coming storm, Ramsey encourages Hall residents to sign up for flash flooding warnings at alerts.hallcounty.org and always remember to “turn around don’t drown.”
“Don’t go through standing or moving water,” he said. “Obey all barricades and traffic directions. Don’t go around barriers.”