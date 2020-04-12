Tornadoes, strong winds and hail possible this afternoon through Monday morning

Tornadoes, strong winds and hail are forecasted for the afternoon of Sunday, April 12, through early morning Monday, April 13, in Hall County and other portions of North and Central Georgia.
In its hazardous weather outlook, the National Weather Service in Peachtree City warns of an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms — including tornadoes — and a chance for damaging wind gusts and large hail.
The office’s meteorologists have also forecasted possible flash flooding over parts of far North Georgia this afternoon and overnight.