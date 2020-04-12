By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Tornadoes, strong winds and hail possible this afternoon through Monday morning
Kelsey Podo
The Times
Updated: April 12, 2020, 1:33 p.m.

Tornadoes, strong winds and hail are forecasted for the afternoon of Sunday, April 12, through early morning Monday, April 13, in Hall County and other portions of North and Central Georgia.

In its hazardous weather outlook, the National Weather Service in Peachtree City warns of an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms — including tornadoes — and a chance for damaging wind gusts and large hail.

The office’s meteorologists have also forecasted possible flash flooding over parts of far North Georgia this afternoon and overnight.

