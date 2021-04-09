These archives and interviews reveal chilling details 85 years after devastating 1936 Gainesville tornado

Eighty-five years ago in the midst of the Great Depression, a life-changing tragedy swept through Gainesville, leaving and estimated 203 dead, 1,600 injured and causing what would be $1.3 billion in damage by today’s standards.

Even over eight decades after the tornado of April 6, 1936, people still talk of the destruction and how it shaped the future of Gainesville.

Glen Kyle, executive director of the Northeast Georgia History Center, said it’s easy to sit back now and see how everything turned out OK after the disaster. However, it’s a completely different experience to have lived in the moment, not knowing how the city could recover from the horrific event. He noted that a lot of the historical records of the storm tend to revolve around the Gainesville square, but he wants to remind people that many residential areas were leveled, and people were displaced for an extended period of time.

“When it comes to the short-term, there’s a lot of loss, there's lots of death and lots of fear of not knowing what the future is,” he said. “When a community goes through something like this, it can really be a crisis. And Gainesville, fortunately, came through it. We had help from outside communities, lots of aid in terms of financial help, food and clothing.”

The Daily Times, now The Gainesville Times, shared a written account from Margaret Powell, a 1936 tornado survivor, in an article from April 6, 1965.