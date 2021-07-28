Summer 2021 finally bringing the heat with temperatures into high 90s

Sweltering summer temperatures have arrived.



Temperatures will get as high as 98 degrees on Thursday and Friday in Gainesville, though the “feels like” temperature will be as high as 103 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The “apparent” or “feels like” temperature is taken from a heat index that factors in relative humidity. As the old saying goes: It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.

As many Georgians are all too aware, scorching summers are nothing new.