Summer 2021 finally bringing the heat with temperatures into high 90s

Sweltering summer temperatures have arrived.
Temperatures will get as high as 98 degrees on Thursday and Friday in Gainesville, though the “feels like” temperature will be as high as 103 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The “apparent” or “feels like” temperature is taken from a heat index that factors in relative humidity. As the old saying goes: It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.
As many Georgians are all too aware, scorching summers are nothing new.
“These temperatures aren't totally out of the ordinary,” said Vaughn Smith, meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office. “Almost every summer we do get a period of a week or two where we have these hot temperatures where we end up possibly issuing heat advisories or things of the sort.”
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for portions of central, east central, north central, northeast and west central Georgia, with heat indices topping out at 107 degrees. Gainesville-Hall County is not included.
The advancing heat wave will produce temperatures that are “stifling almost,” he said, adding that such heat waves appear more frequently as a result of climate change.
He urged people to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, take frequent breaks in the heat and watch their children and pets.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 80s come next week.