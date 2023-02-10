Snow flurries possible in Hall this weekend

Flurries are forecast for the Gainesville area this weekend, specifically early Sunday morning, following widespread showers expected to move in from the south into Hall County Saturday.

“The forecast then becomes a little trickier with the possibility of wintry precipitation,” said Katie Martin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “...we do expect there to be a changeover from rain to snow – primarily during the overnight hours of Saturday and early Sunday morning before temperatures warm up by midmorning.”

Martin said the potential for accumulation is unlikely, as much of the snowfall is expected north of Hall County at elevations above “a couple thousand feet.” She said folks in Hall could see some snow flurries start to fall early Sunday.

“Gainesville and the rest of Hall County could see a dusting of snow, but nothing that would cause any high impacts for people driving,” Martin said. “I do think it’s certainly a possibility for a good chunk of (Hall) County to see some flurries, if not a dusting…between 4-5 a.m. Sunday morning.”

Temperatures are projected to fall to a low of around 36 degrees Sunday before rising into the 40s as showers relent later in the day, according to Martin, further diminishing chances of any accumulation.

The National Weather Service does not expect temperatures falling to or below freezing over the weekend.



