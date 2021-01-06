Should you expect snow, rain or both this week? See what forecasters say

Hall County residents who wake up in the early hours of Friday may see some light snow showers, but forecasters say the dusting is, once again, not expected to cause weather-related issues.
Katie Martin, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office, said Gainesville and Hall could see periods of snow, without accumulation, toward daybreak around 4 or 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8.
She said Northeast Georgia will experience widespread rain from Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours on Friday. As temperatures drop overnight, that rain could turn to flurries.
The areas most likely to see light snow accumulation include Towns, Union, Fannin, Lumpkin and White counties, Martin said.
“For higher elevation in upper counties, snow could begin mixing (with rain) at 7 p.m. Thursday,” she said.
Casey Ramsey, Hall’s Emergency Management Agency director, told The Times Wednesday morning that his team has entered its monitoring and preparedness phase.
“At this point, we don’t seem to have major impacts for Hall County,” he said. “We’re preparing as usual and making sure equipment and personnel are prepared and aware.”
Forecasts for Hall County call for Thursday highs in the mid- to upper 40s and lows in the mid-30s. Friday temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s, with lows in the low 30s. Weekend forecasts show high temperatures could rise slightly, with a sunny Saturday forecast showing highs in the upper 40s but lows in the upper 20s. Sunday, also expected to be at least partly sunny, is expected to reach 50, with lows in the low- to mid-30s.