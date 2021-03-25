Potential for strong storms continues overnight, NWS says

The National Weather Service says "numerous thunderstorms" are expected across north and central Georgia on Thursday afternoon and overnight, after a storm passed through Hall County Thursday.

A severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Hall and Gainesville, which prepared residents for potential 60 mph winds and hail, ended at 2:15 p.m. Thursday. But, the NWS said strong storm fronts are still moving across north Georgia overnight.

"Several storms could become severe, especially across northwestern Georgia. Primary threats include tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and hail," the warning reads. A tornado watch is also in effect for northwestern Georgia until 9 p.m.The fronts could also bring periods of heavy rain across the region, which could lead to localized flooding. Flash flood watches remain in effect for north Georgia.

A hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service still warns of potential for severe thunderstorms in the Hall area over the next week.