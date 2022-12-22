Latest on frigid temps, roads, and how to save your pipes

Georgia’s Department of Transportation has urged drivers to stay home, as the formation of black ice on the roadways is likely. GDOT expected all major interstates to be treated with brine by 7 p.m. Thursday, and GDOT said crews would then begin reapplying brine.

“Thursday night, we’ll switch to salting — hitting those spots that are the most likely to freeze ... like bridges,” GDOT’s District Communications Officer Joe Schulman said. “Once it starts to dry Friday, we’ll be salting and just hitting any trouble spots that come up.”

The high Friday is only projected to climb to 19 degrees, with 20-30 mph winds expected and a low of 7 degrees early Saturday.

“County departments are prepared to deal with any black ice that occurs and have equipment ready to respond to those areas as needed,” said Zachary Brackett, operations and special projects manager with Hall County Emergency Management.

Brackett warned residents to prepare for potential power outages as strong winds come through north Georgia Friday and frigid temperatures last through the weekend.

“The main threats that are forecast for this system are currently extremely cold temperatures and high winds that could cause power outages,” he said.

On Saturday, temperatures will reach a high of 29 and a low of 7 degrees. Frigid temperatures aren’t likely to relent until the cold front begins to move out on Christmas Day, with the high up to 32 degrees before sliding back down into low 20s that night.

With temperatures expected to stay below freezing through the weekend, proper insulation of water pipes is crucial to preventing them from bursting — which could leave homeowners with costly repairs and no water.

For those unsure of how to protect water pipes, Gainesville’s Department of Water Resources’ winter weather water guide has provided step-by-step instructions on the best methods, starting with a full inspection of sprinkler and irrigation systems — which should be turned off and fully drained.

Then, scan your home for pipes that could be “prone to freezing” like crawl spaces, unheated rooms, basements, garages and exterior walls.

After locating the main water shutoff valve — just to know where it is in the event of an emergency — eliminate all sources of cold air in and around water lines. Areas that should be closed off or plugged include crawl spaces, windows and crevices around doors.

Opening cabinets beneath sinks, vanities and other enclosed areas containing water lines can also help keep warm air around pipes and prevent them from freezing.

Any outdoor pipes exposed to cold air should be wrapped tight with either insulation, fabric, newspaper or, if possible, an electrical pipe heater.

The next step is to be sure water continues to move through the pipes.

“Keep water working,” Gainesville’s Department of Water Resources states in its winter weather water guide. “Keep water moving through the pipes by allowing a small trickle of water to run.”

If pipes do begin to freeze, they can sometimes be thawed by warming the air around them with a hair dryer or space heater, though homeowners should remain vigilant when doing so.

“Be sure not to leave space heaters unattended,” the winter weather guide says. “Avoid the use of kerosene heaters and open flames. Do not attempt to thaw pipes without turning off the main (water) shutoff valve.”

Once pipes are thawed, according to the guide, turn the water back on slowly and inspect the pipes for cracks or leaks that could have resulted from the freezing.



