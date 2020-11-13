It’s been a pretty toasty, rainy November. Here’s why

The tropics have given us plenty of wet weather and record-setting warm temperatures this fall, but don’t get too used to sporting short sleeves.

“The moist air across the area has kept our temperatures high,” said Lauren Reaves, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Peachtree City. “That’s been the main influence the past few days.”

North Georgia can be affected by tropical systems developing out of the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico, she said.

The high temperature on Wednesday, Nov. 11, was 75 degrees, tying a same-day record in 1999. And overnight lows Sunday, Nov. 8, though Wednesday were the warmest on record for those dates, with temperatures in the 60s, including 67 on Wednesday.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected generally through the area for the next month, Reaves said.

But that doesn’t mean they’ll stay where they have been.

High temperatures reached the low 70s Friday, Nov. 13, but are expected to start dropping into the low 60s, with a high near 60 on Wednesday, Nov. 18, according to the weather service.

Overnight lows will be chilly through next week, with temperatures in the 30s. Otherwise, dry weather is in store, with sunny to partly cloudy skies expected through Wednesday, according to the forecast.

Fall so far has been largely wet, with rainy weather earlier this week and Tropical Storm Zeta damaging homes, knocking out power and forcing road closures as it blew through the area on Oct. 29.