Hall County under flash flood watch as Tropical Depression Ida approaches
05302018 RAIN 1.jpg

Hall County and North Georgia are under a flash flood watch until Tuesday night as Tropical Depression Ida makes its way across the state, according to the National Weather Service.

“Showers and a few thunderstorms will result in periods of heavy rain and gusty winds of 20 to 30 mph,” according to the National Weather Service. “Higher wind gusts and even a few brief tornadoes are also possible in the more organized storms later today into this evening.”

The NWS also said 1 to 3 inches of rain can be expected.

“An elevated flood threat will exist through Wednesday as creeks and streams respond to the heavy rain and runoff,” according to the NWS.


