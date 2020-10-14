Group seeks help for people whose homes were damaged by flooding

As county agencies continue to survey the damage from weekend storms, residents in areas hit hard by the heavy rains told their stories Tuesday, Oct. 13, of the flooding that surrounded their homes.



Hall County Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Ramsey said roughly 30 homes in Hall County were damaged in the weekend storms, with most of those occurring in the McConnell Drive area of Gainesville.

Vanesa Sarazua, executive director of Hispanic Alliance-GA, said she has heard from the community about mobile home parks in three areas dealing with damage. The three locations were on Highland Terrace, McConnell Drive and Cander Road.

“There’s about 80 families affected from those trailer parks, and we concentrate mostly on those because those are the ones that are most vulnerable and impoverished already,” Sarazua said, as the group has donated food to families affected by the flooding.