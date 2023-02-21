Gainesville could hit record high temperature Thursday

Unseasonably warm weather is expected in Hall County Thursday, as temperatures could climb to a high of 79 degrees.
Vaughn Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Thursday’s high could set a new record for any Feb. 23. Currently, the highest temperature on record in Gainesville for that day is 78 degrees set in 2018.
“It’s going to be very close,” Smith said.
The forecast for Thursday shows “considerable” chances for overcast skies throughout the day, with occasional rain showers possible during the afternoon hours.
The potential for occasional showers likely will stay at around 60% during the day and into Thursday evening.