Expect some rain, but don't worry too much about wind from Tropical Storm Sally

Hurricane Sally made landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday, bringing 105 mph winds and a deluge of rain that flooded streets, damaged vehicles and trapped residents. But despite an expected track that takes what is now a tropical storm just south of Atlanta through Thursday evening, forecasters at the National Weather Service say Hall County is expected to receive only heavier-than-usual rain.
Hall can expect 3 to 5 inches with some locally higher amounts through Thursday evening and possibly into Friday morning, but winds will remain between 10 and 20 mph even as the storm is nearest the county, said Ty Vaughn, a meteorologist with the NWS Peachtree City office. Wind gusts, Vaughn said, are expected to reach about 25-30 mph.
"As far as sustained damaging winds, that's not really something we're expecting at this time," he said.
1 PM CDT intermediate advisory: #Sally is causing catastrophic and life-threatening flooding over portions of the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama. A significant flood threat will spread inland over portions of the southeastern U.S. through Fri. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/HUdrfkS1IL— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2020
Tweets from the National Hurricane Center place Hall County in an area of Georgia with a slight (10%) to moderate (20%) risk of flash flooding over the next three days.
Vaughn said his best advice for those who are concerned about flash flooding would be to avoid driving altogether or at least to avoid driving over flooded roadways.
Casey Ramsey, director of the Hall County Emergency Management Agency, reiterated Vaughn's warnings for motorists, adding the popular public safety phrase, "Turn around, don't drown."
Ramsey said he and other public safety agencies are monitoring the storm's progression through the South and, as always when heavier than normal rain is headed toward Hall, are ensuring culverts are clear and public safety is on standby. He also said the agency had collaborated with the school system to monitor bus routes that could be affected.
"We've been watching the forecast and collaborating on everybody's preparedness plans to make sure we address anything that we have concerns on," he said, adding that the rain is expected to reach Hall beginning Wednesday evening. "Right now, we're just going to continue to monitor the weather."
Ramsey said areas to look out for flooding, especially on roadways, include:
- Shuler Road near Dawsonville Highway
- Belton Bridge Road at Belton Bridge Park
- Bryant Quarter Road at the North Oconee River
- Trudy Drive and Lotts Ferry Road in Flowery Branch
- Jim Hood Road in Gainesville
- Highland Mobile Home Park in Gainesville
The Associated Press contributed to this report.