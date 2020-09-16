Expect some rain, but don't worry too much about wind from Tropical Storm Sally

Hurricane Sally made landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday, bringing 105 mph winds and a deluge of rain that flooded streets, damaged vehicles and trapped residents. But despite an expected track that takes what is now a tropical storm just south of Atlanta through Thursday evening, forecasters at the National Weather Service say Hall County is expected to receive only heavier-than-usual rain.

Hall can expect 3 to 5 inches with some locally higher amounts through Thursday evening and possibly into Friday morning, but winds will remain between 10 and 20 mph even as the storm is nearest the county, said Ty Vaughn, a meteorologist with the NWS Peachtree City office. Wind gusts, Vaughn said, are expected to reach about 25-30 mph.

"As far as sustained damaging winds, that's not really something we're expecting at this time," he said.